Toyota and Tesla camera project to lead to affordable self-driving vehicles?

Woven Planet Holdings, a unit of Toyota, is following the footsteps of Tesla in adopting a new camera-based approach instead of expensive vehicle sensors such as LiDAR

Woven Planet views it as a “breakthrough” that may help drive down costs and better scale Toyota’s autonomous driving technology

The cameras used are 90% cheaper than sensors that it used before, Woven Planet said

Before a dozen newcomers made their entry into the self-driving space, Tesla was leading the pack in the development of fully autonomous vehicles. But what set the Elon Musk-owned company apart from the rest of the chasing pack was the use of cameras and sensors rather than LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) laser measuring technology. Now, even Toyota Motor’s unit Woven Planet is joining Tesla in ditching LiDAR.

For starters, most companies working on autonomous vehicles these days – including Ford, GM Cruise, Uber and Waymo – accept LiDAR as an essential part of the sensor suite. Tesla, on the other hand, has been an advocate of intelligent visual solutions. Even Woven Planet’s parent company Toyota to an extent still uses multiple sensors such as lidars and radars for robotaxis and other autonomous vehicles to be deployed on the road.

Woven Planet told Reuters it is able to advance self-driving technology without expensive sensors such as LiDAR and use low-cost cameras instead, to collect data and effectively train its self-driving system. It is a “breakthrough” that Woven Planet hopes will help drive down costs and scale up the technology.

Basically, in Woven Planet’s defense, to develop a robust self-driving car system, it is critical to gather a diverse driving data set using a massive fleet of cars. “But it is costly and not scalable to test autonomous vehicles with expensive sensors,” Woven Planet said, basically echoing Tesla’s stance as well.

Tesla has always taken the approach that cameras are essentially the car’s eyes, and radar or LiDAR equipment is not necessarily crucial in developing a successful self-driving system. Musk even said once that LiDAR was a “crutch” and had even said during an earnings call last year that Tesla would benefit from a camera-only approach for self-driving.

“When your vision works, it works better than the best human because it’s like having eight cameras, it’s like having eyes in the back of your head, beside your head, and having three eyes of different focal distances looking forward. This is — and processing it at a speed that is superhuman. There’s no question in my mind that with a pure vision solution, we can make a car that is dramatically safer than the average person,” Musk said during the call.

LiDAR, cadar, or camera? Toyota, Tesla has their preferences

Generally, autonomous vehicles’ deep learning algorithms rely on massive amounts of training data, to improve gradually over time. The data is collected from a sensor suite on the vehicles — which generally includes cameras, radar, and LiDAR. These systems can be further refined in computer simulation environments built using real-world data collected from vehicles.

The problem is that collecting all of this data is a time-consuming effort. Tesla, for example, has been betting on cameras to collect data from over one million vehicles on the road to enhance its automated driving technology. Even for Toyota, gathering diverse driving data using a massive fleet of cars is critical to developing a robust self-driving car system.

Unfortunately the cost is often large and it is not scalable enough to test and refine autonomous vehicles using expensive sensors, according to Woven Planet. For Woven Planet, it uses cameras that are 90% cheaper than the sensors it used before and can be easily installed in fleets of passenger cars.

Woven Planet’s VP of engineering Michael Benisch reiterated in an interview with Reuters that “We need a lot of data. And it’s not sufficient to just have a small amount of data that can be collected from a small fleet of very expensive autonomous vehicles.” Rather, Woven Planet is trying to demonstrate that they can unlock the advantage that Toyota as a large automaker would have, which is access to a huge corpus of data, but with much lower fidelity.

Benisch also shared that using a majority of data coming from low-cost cameras increased its system’s performance to a level similar to when the system was trained exclusively on high-cost sensor data. As for Toyota, the auto giant will still use multiple sensors such as LiDARS and radars for robotaxis and other autonomous vehicles to be deployed on the road. “This currently seems to be the best, safest approach to developing robotaxis,” he added.

Benisch also believes that it is entirely possible that camera-type technology can catch up and overtake some of the more advanced sensors. “The question may be more about when and how long it will take to reach a level of safety and reliability. I don’t believe we know that yet.