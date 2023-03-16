Video conferencing services upgrade business prospects

Video conferencing services are integral to hybrid and remote working. Research by Microsoft’s WorkLab indicates that just over half of hybrid workers are considering going fully remote. At the same time, 57% of remote workers are contemplating hybrid working, spending more time in company offices. So, it’s clear that workforce patterns remain in transition. Video conferencing solutions compatible with mobile, laptop, desktop, and different-sized meeting spaces give employees the flexibility to engage with colleagues wherever they may be. But as we’ll discover, there’s much more to video conferencing services than facilitating remote and hybrid working. Firms can benefit in other ways too.

Showtime

Selling products becomes a whole lot easier if you show rather than tell, and video conferencing services are great tools for educating customers and enabling clients to research potential business solutions. ClickMeeting is one of a host of video conferencing software providers that makes it straightforward for users to run product demonstrations and conduct marketing exercises. Analytics dashboards show where online visitors are joining from. Statistics also indicate the types of devices that are being used to view the presentation. And presenters can also monitor how the number of visitors tracks with the timeline, to keep an eye on engagement, and use polls to gather further audience feedback.

Training sessions are perfect for building longer-term relationships with customers, listening to their needs, and highlighting product features that would be useful for clients to incorporate into their workflow. And again, video conferencing services offer great value, allowing sign-ups to join easily online from almost any location. Trainers, too, can join from different sites and participate seamlessly at relevant points in the discussion.

Some firms may want to monetize their expertise and run paid-for webinars. And when shopping for video conferencing services, it’s worth asking about ticketing integration and determining how easy it is to build payment channels into the sign-up process. Unlike free webinars, where the audience may be more forgiving, attendees who have paid to join will be expecting high-quality audio and video. Conferencing and communications firms such as Verrex can help clients configure workspaces – which could include training rooms, video walls, conference areas, and more – that facilitate fruitful online and in-person experiences.

Today, businesses can benefit from a wide range of innovative products that have been designed with video conferencing services in mind. For example, UK-based Owl Labs has a combined 360-degree camera, mic, and speaker that can quickly convert any space into an immersive hybrid meeting experience. Laptops and smartphones are go to devices for supporting video calls and online meetings, but they are not the only joining options. Desktop devices also include so-called webphones featuring a built-in screen and camera, and companies such as Virtual PBX can provide advice on compatibility.

Integration considerations also include customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation systems. For example, BigMarker – a video conferencing services platform for hosting webinars, and virtual and hybrid events – can be combined with Mailchimp, HubSpot, Salesforce, and various other apps. On the theme of events, other aspects to keep in mind are check-in options. Joining online is typically a one-click process, but with more conferences and meet-ups becoming hybrid, it’s important to simplify the process for in-person attendees too. Fortunately, there are many app and badge-printing options for organizers to choose from.

Remote troubleshooting

Other trends in video conferencing services include remote troubleshooting. TeamViewer is well known for its desktop remote connectivity software, but the reach of the global tech firm (headquartered in Goppingen, Germany) goes beyond the PC and its tools can help solve problems of many kinds. Dubbed TeamViewer Assist AR, the tech firm’s augmented reality solution puts experts in touch with users in the field to troubleshoot a wide variety of scenarios. According to the firm, using video conferencing services for remote troubleshooting can improve resolution times by 30%, ramp up first-time fix rates, and save 80% on travel costs.

The setup, which can be enabled on TeamViewer computer and mobile apps, features optical character recognition – for example, to read part numbers on equipment. And the system allows users to mark up objects with arrows, boxes, and other annotations to enrich the technical discussion between operators in the field and experts back at base in real-time.

Frontline AR systems are being deployed much more widely in industry, often enabled using smart glasses. Applications are diverse, ranging from uses in the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team through to deployment in the construction industry, where artificial intelligence (AI) features can provide helmet detection for employee safety monitoring. Remote troubleshooting can help fix electrical power systems, cable cars, and vehicle engines – to give just a few examples. And the list of use cases grows all the time.

As we’ve highlighted, the chances that video conferencing services can boost staff productivity, attract new clients, retain customers, and drive-up revenue are high. And while hybrid and remote working may dominate the discussion currently, there are many other ways in which audio and video communications systems running over internet protocols can benefit firms of all sizes.