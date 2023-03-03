In Part 1 of this article, we spoke to Jack Dix of Kainos, a company at the forefront of digital connectivity in healthcare in the UK, to explore the challenges of taking a patchwork system of varying levels of digital connectivity and – as job #1 – harmonizing the provision across a large area.

That’s the first stage in gaining widespread public acceptance of a new paradigm in healthcare – make it available across a wide geographical area, and with an identical process across the area, whether that be an app with a common pathway to specific results or a phone line to take the place of front-line diagnostic appointments face-to-face.

Jack and his team began that process in the UK NHS (National Health Service) – which is a socialized but highly pressured national portal for healthcare, from local practitioners up to the most advanced surgeries and even end of life services.

Importantly, they also began the work of transforming the patchwork provision significantly before the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic. We asked him what the next step towards improving digital connectivity had been, once there was a greater public understanding of what was universally available through digital channels.

JD:

We had to build some digital connectivity elements that could help take some of the weight off the NHS, which has been struggling with waiting times and the like for a while now.

We created the NHS App, and the digital connectivity elements that we built had to support and integrate with other platforms like 111 online, which will allow people to easily order repeat prescriptions, access initial diagnostic information and so on. Then we built in services like the option to view your medical records online, register for organ donation, and book appointments with your GP (General Practitioner), all based on a bedrock of our earlier digital connectivity work. Those were all common baseline offerings when we created the NHS app. And we put all that together in little over a year.

THQ:

In itself, that’s a fairly chunky piece of digital connectivity work, improving healthcare outcomes – see your doctor, see your records, get initial advice (rather than immediately presenting at the ER, for instance). It certainly gives a sense of what’s possible with digital connectivity in healthcare.

JD:

And we’ve been on the journey since then. The app launched in 2018, and since then we’ve added extra features, and hardened some of the initial ones, which we launched soft so as to be able to get them up and running in the real world. We’ve got a better idea of what they need to deliver now, so we’ve hardened them more or less in situ.

THQ:

And then Covid happened.

JD:

And then Covid happened. That involved us in delivering digital connectivity in healthcare at breakneck speed.

But then, in the post-Covid era, our focus has really shifted away from building national services, because actually, we recognize that at a regional level, there are different challenges or different ways in which healthcare organizations want to engage systems and patients. And so the app has really matured and developed into a platform that enables that ecosystem of different services. So actually, a lot of our focus in subsequent years was how do we encourage this ecosystem and also remove any barriers to entry so that other people can onboard their own services to the app, keep a consistent look and feel into the end user experience?

THQ:

So, you picked up a regional patchwork, established a national level of digital provision… and now you’re going back to a regional focus? It’d be easy to assume this is a backward step, but it’s actually an evolution, right?

JD:

Totally an evolution, yes. Delivering national digital connectivity in healthcare and establishing the universal process of what that can offer was crucial. Now, going back to a more local focus allows us to enrich the offering based on the reality of local services.

THQ:

And there’s presumably a lot of work trying to maintain the user journey when you’re heading off in that direction?

JD:

Definitely. If you deliver digital connectivity in any form, but especially in healthcare, your audience’s whole engagement with the process is only as good as the last time they use you service. If you have a system that takes people down a dead end in their journey, which can easily happen when you try to bring together existing services, what you’re doing is actively encouraging the user not to use you, to say “Well, I tried it but it didn’t work.” So that’s really where the evolution of the app and what it enables is going now.

And obviously there’s the additional challenge of trying to deal with scale, because through the pandemic, the take-up rate for the app soared exponentially. We did a huge amount of work there to be able to ensure that the platform could basically support the whole adult population of the UK. There are very few services out there that even seek to do that, let alone achieve it. Digital connectivity in healthcare has been a journey in the UK. And the journey’s by no means over – there are always new things you can add to the app, new ways to make everybody’s lives easier and give them better healthcare outcomes.

By adding digital connectivity into your healthcare provision, so long as your user community is aware that you’ve done so, and enthused to use it, you can take the strain off your own human workforce, while giving patients a significantly easier way to manage their lives, conditions and healthcare needs. The more that healthcare providers apply digital connectivity to their offering, the greater will be their patients’ autonomy and independence, allowing resources to be allocated where the greatest need exists.

Welcome to the new paradigm. Welcome to the future of healthcare.