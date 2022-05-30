Should software paid for by taxpayers be open-source?

Experts reckon that open-source software gives everybody the right to use, study, share and improve software — in turn supporting other fundamental freedoms like freedom of speech, press and privacy.

There is even a campaign in the EU that calls for a legislation requiring that publicly financed software developed for the public sector be made publicly available under a Free and Open Source Software license.

When you talk about Open Source, the first thing that comes to mind are often companies like Red Hat, Mozilla Firefox and the Linux operating system. Over the years, these systems and organisations continues to work together with the open source community in developing new solutions.

The belief of the open source community is simple, software should be shared and made available for all to use and develop. And they continue to do that despite most big tech companies promoting otherwise.



For some, security remains a concern when using open source, especially for sensitive workloads. However, open source is finally getting the attention it deserves from some industries.



As such, around the world, there have been debates about software freedom in public administration. In Europe for instance there is a 21-year old movement that pushes for the adoption of open-source software known as the Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE). The foundation, since 2021, sees themselves as a charity with a worldwide mission to advance software freedom.

FSFE also came up with a Public Code initiative titled “Why is software created using taxpayers’ money not released as Free Software?” Open-source software, according to FSFE, gives everybody the rights to use, understand, adapt, and share software.



“We want legislation requiring that publicly financed software developed for the public sector be made publicly available under a Free and Open Source Software license. If it is public money, it should be public code as well,” the campaign blog states.

With its Public Code initiative, the FSFE has the goal, among others, to raise awareness of the benefits that free software can offer such as saving long-term costs, boosting the local economy, transparency, and more. Separately, in an interview with Exygy, Matthew Crist, who worked with the City of Boston on its open source boston.gov, asserted that, “9 out of 10 times [government should choose] open source,” for its software needs.

Even John Foster, the COO of Fearless, which works extensively with the federal government; shared that the US government should not be using proprietary software at all.

“These positions started from a basic place of fairness, or property rights. The taxpayers paid for it, so they should have ownership access to the software that was created with their money,” John told Exygy, adding that he believes that government code is the property of all US people.”

Basically, a fair share of experts agree that taxpayer funding should lead to an open-source license, unless there is some overriding concern, like national security. Instead, open-source advocates have rightly noted that free software is a natural fit for any organization that requires solutions based on open standards, interoperability and re-usable components—key elements of the European Commission’s new digital strategy, for example.

Overall, open-source software is often known for being cheaper, more flexible, and longer-lasting compared to other proprietary software. A lot of developers have been, and continue to work on open-source tools as the open-source community allows anyone to work, modify or distribute the code as they see fit.

Today, open-source has become a movement whereby it uses values and decentralized production models to find new ways to solve problems in communications and in various sectors. While it is mostly designed for and by the open community, companies like RedHat and EnterpriseDB have been advocating open-source solutions for the longest time now.

The State Enterprise Open Source Report by RedHat shows that 90% of IT leaders are using enterprise open source with 79% also seeing an increase of enterprise open source usage for newer technologies over the next two years.