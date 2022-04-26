Elon Musk now owns Twitter. How will the social media platform be hereon?

Elon Musk is now the owner of a social media platform and pundits reckon that the future of Twitter seems unclear, considering the changes the mogul envisions.

On April 4, Twitter users around the world woke up to find that Elon Musk were trending on the social media platform. The world’s richest man, who has also one of the most following on Twitter, disclosed a major stake in the social media company. All of a sudden, Musk was Twitter’s largest individual shareholder, with more than 9% share of the company. Fast forward three weeks later, Musk acquired Twitter for US$44 billion, and Tesla’s CEO now owns a social media company.

The deal, one of the biggest leveraged buyout deals in history, is expected to close this year, and it would take the 16-year-old social networking platform private. While the whole deal took many by surprise, Musk was apparently gradually working his way up to ownership since the start of this year.

Various reports claim that Musk started buying shares in Twitter from January 2022. By March 14, Musk had accumulated an over 5% stake in the company as per news agency AP. In between this period of time, he’d been frequently tweeting ideas for revamping the social media platform. By April 9, the billionaire confirmed he had bought more than 9% of the company, making him Twitter’s largest shareholder.

Even then, Musk were tweeting out business propositions for the social media company, posting polls for users to vote on, suggesting changes on Twitter. By the end of April 9, after much hoo-ha, Musk finally bought himself a warm welcome from Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. Musk unfortunately informed the company that he would be rejecting its offer to join the board.

After Twitter made the rejection public, Musk in an SEC filing and accompanying tweet on April 14 said he would buy out stockholders in a cash deal valued at US$43 billion and propose to take Twitter private. Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, acknowledged in a tweet that as a public company Twitter has always been for sale.

After weeks of back-and-forth with the social media platform, Twitter at last agreed on Musk’s hostile takeover bid this week. Though Musk hasn’t outlined a specific plan to change Twitter’s policies around speech and content moderation–the two issues Musk has been vocal on–his acquisition of the company means one of the internet’s thorniest problems is now his own.

Lets take a look at some proposals for Twitter that Musk has floated in a series of tweets and polls over the years.

Elon Musk wants a social media with free speech

Tesla and SpaceX CEO describes himself as a “free-speech absolutist,” and has constantly criticized what he sees as excessive moderation on online platforms. In his statement announcing the purchase, Musk emphasized that “free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.”

He has even argued that social media networks should not remove offensive comments that are still legal. In fact, during a recent interview at a TED conference he said, “If it’s a gray area, let the tweet exist.” Musk almost appears like he willfully ignores that private companies are free to establish some limits on their platforms.

That actually stirs concerns among experts and regulators especially if Musk were to push to loosen the rules of engagement on Twitter. For context, Twitter currently bans harassment, abuse and posts that wish physical harm to someone. The platform has other guardrails too, like a prohibition on misinformation related to Covid-19.

Open algorithm

During the same TED conference recently, Musk also said that “One of the things that I believe Twitter should do is open-source the algorithm.” He meant that “any changes to people’s tweets — if they’re emphasized or de-emphasized — that action should be made apparent … so there’s no sort of behind-the-scenes manipulation, either algorithmically or manually.”

Prior to that, in a March 24 tweet, Musk asked if Twitter’s algorithm should be open-source to which 83% one million respondents said yes to the idea. In layman terms, he wants to make public the computer code that determines what people see on Twitter to ensure the platform is fair. To say that there has never been effort to do so is not entirely right either. There have in fact been efforts to make algorithms more transparent through regulation.

Last year, several bills were introduced or reintroduced in Congress that focused explicitly on the software programs that decide what people see on social media platforms. Efforts are also advancing to regulate artificial intelligence and algorithms globally.

Hello edit button and adieu scams?

That brings us to one of the most requested product changes among Twitter users; the edit button. Musk has said one too many times that he supports letting people change what their tweets say. That proposal however has stirred a heated debate among academics, journalists and other heavy users of the platform.

For an instance, the fear shared by some experts is that adding an edit button feature would be weaponized by bad actors, who could use it to cover up abuse or harassment as if it never happened, or to dupe or manipulate people.

Another of Musk’s biggest grievances with Twitter as a social media platform is the huge number of bots posting on the site and impersonating real people. So when it comes to this, Musk has promised to crack down on bots, and even eliminate the large number of crypto scams on the service.

“If our twitter bid succeeds, we will defeat the spam bots or die trying!” his tweet reads.

Will Elon Musk create a definite crypto future on social media?

Recently Businessweek declared Twitter’s co-founder Jack Dorsey as a “Bitcoin’s spiritual leader.” The reality on Twitter however, is that Musk reigns when it comes to crypto-related matters. He has, again and again gleefully pumped Dogecoin as well as Bitcoin, taking bold stands in favor of the cryptocurrency.

To top it off, even Tesla holds bitcoin on its balance sheet and at one point accepted bitcoin as a payment method. Twitter by itself has turned on crypto-related features but each has fizzled, either by design or due to mismanagement. To recall, Twitter rolled out crypto tipping last September, but you can still only tip in Bitcoin; yet it took a talented hacker to figure out how to add Ethereum to the tip jar.

Twitter then added verified NFT profile pictures in January, but only for Twitter Blue subscribers, only on iPhone, and only for Ethereum NFTs listed on OpenSea. Yet, given Twitter’s reach and Musk enthusiasm on things that he believes in, the platform could as well be the ultimate vehicle to realize a long-held dream of promoting a nongovernmental, global currency.