How zero-trust working with SASE can modernize network security

When it comes to network security capabilities, everyone talks about zero-trust today. With the growing number of devices and connections to the network, the best way organizations feel to deal with them is by having a zero-trust security framework.

By ensuring all devices and connections are not trusted on the network, the verification process helps as an added layer of security to prevent data breaches. While some malware may find its way somehow at times, the zero-trust security approach has been proven to be highly favorable among many organizations.

At the same time, many organizations are also looking at Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), a key element of zero-trust, to structure their security. SASE helps bring together software-defined networking and network security technologies into a single, cloud-based service. Designed to address the requirements of organizations that are digitally transforming, SASE adopts cloud and SaaS applications and provides services to a hybrid workforce and customer base.

In 2019, Gartner predicted an increased number of SASE offerings by tech vendors, especially in developing new cloud-based offerings and enhancing existing cloud delivery. Gartner also highlights that the SASE market will reach US$11 billion by 2024, with buyers split between single vendor and multi-vendor approaches.

According to a new commissioned study from IBM conducted by Forrester Consulting, over two-thirds (78%) of organizations surveyed are either interested in, or plan to implement SASE in the next 12 months.

Picking a SASE vendor

While there are several vendors offering SASE services, enterprises should first evaluate their options when picking a vendor. But even before that, they need to understand the technology and how it works best for their organization.

Most SASE providers aim to deliver a converged network security service that is cost-effective on a global scale. As an organization, you want to be sure your SASE provider integrates your network and security in a single cloud-native platform. Furthermore, they must take a cloud-native approach to deliver the full benefits of the model.

More importantly, organizations need to be able to transform their network from a traditional model to a cloud-based framework as part of their overall SASE implementation strategy. This approach can help provide lower latency, cost savings and is supported by a cloud-delivered network security structure.

IBM and SASE

As such, IBM Security announced new SASE services designed to help accelerate organizations’ adoption of cloud-delivered security at the edge, closer to the users and devices that access corporate resources. The new services combine expertise and methods from IBM Security with technology from Zscaler, to help deliver a fully managed transformation to a cloud-based SASE architecture.

“Traditional approaches to network security are not as viable in a digital world where users and applications are distributed. We’re seeing this transformation happen right before our eyes as many organizations plan to operate in a hybrid model for the foreseeable future. This new approach requires a shift in culture, processes, and collaboration across teams alongside a new technology architecture,” said Mary O’Brien, General Manager, IBM Security.

For Jay Chaudhry, the chairman, CEO, and Founder of Zscaler, implementing a zero-trust architecture is an important step for organizations adopting SASE to effectively secure new distributed working models and safeguard mission-critical services that have now moved to the cloud.

Using Zscaler’s market-leading SASE capabilities, IBM Security Services for SASE is designed to help organizations transform their network security, applying an approach tailored to their unique needs. This approach can help clients to support key business drivers, including hybrid workforce, seamless third-party access, merger & acquisition execution, and network transformation for the hybrid cloud, 5G, and IoT.