Is it time for companies to consider outsourcing IT support?

Ideally, remote working is the progressive transition from brick-and-mortar offices to a designated desk space at home, furnished with office essentials (laptops, second monitor screens, even your favorite mug).

In the wake of the pandemic, that shift has been accelerated to breakneck speeds, overnight for some, and led to a plethora of challenges directly aimed at IT teams.

Numerous employees have been put to the test to configure corporate systems at home and have struggled to navigate remote working technologies, impeding a clear communication to flow.

In addition to this, remote working also requires upgraded systems that enable increased accessibility and the security of office servers from home. The average working Joe and Jane are not only faced with setting up their corporate systems but also they also have to ensure that these upgraded models are compatible with home networks.

In light of all of these changes, IT teams have been experiencing an immense volume of ticket requests from their coworkers, spread across as many locations.

While employees are adapting to new work arrangements, IT teams are now grappling with the sudden stream of ticket requests. More than half (68 percent) of support organizations pointed out that the significant rise in ticket volume is a direct consequence of the current COVID-19 climate.

This is where outsourcing comes in: As organizations are short on time, in order to ensure employees are equipped with running home office setups, they need to call in the reserves.

IT outsourcing is when third-party professionals are hired to manage and assist information technology functions of a company. In this sense, outsourcing IT support is like calling for backup to help you put out the flames of overflowing IT demands and prevent internal teams from getting burnt out.

Outsourcing is a feasible alternative during the current status quo of information technology overload as organizations find themselves weighed down by an influx of demand for computer systems support.

One of the appeals of outsourcing is its flexibility. It enables the expansion of IT services during peak seasons or emergencies (such as a pandemic), and you can always scale back when the sea calms and a company’s network and systems are running smoothly.

The advantages of tackling IT issues by taking this approach become increasingly apparent when organizations realize that they can distribute the overwhelming ticket workflow between local tech departments and external parties.

At the same time, companies can fulfill their need for end-to-end networking and the consistent flow of functionality between the internet, servers and hosts, without exhausting in-house support.

In the midst of a pandemic where companies are doubling efforts to cut costs without resorting to layoffs, outsourcing serves as an ideal, interim solution to alleviate IT burden without breaking the bank.

Instead of expanding the IT department, outsourcing can help to handle the monumental increase of tasks with fewer long-term capital investments and staffing requirements.

Interestingly, the mass migration to remote working has placed the applications of outsourced IT services in the spotlight and could set the tone for more companies to recognize its value in hiring external talents.

In tandem, remote working may prove to be a viable long-term plan for some, as companies with smaller capital may utilize its services to kick start and support new work arrangements.

Remote working has emerged from its previous reputation as a Friday perk for white-collar professionals and a deeply coveted Gen-Z magnet to being something considered by enterprises far and wide. As organizations worldwide have now directly experienced the invaluable role of flexible working conditions, and seen how the pivot has helped lighten a global economic crisis, they may just decide to change things permanently for themselves.