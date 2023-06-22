What are the disadvantages of AI?

The conversation on AI has been going on for years, covering both its advantages and disadvantages. But the debate has intensified since generative AI like ChatGPT became a phenomenon late in 2022.

Governments worldwide are scrambling to govern AI while it continues its meteoric rise, with the European Union inching close to implementing the world’s first legislation on the technology, and Senator Chuck Schumer just beginning to put forward a plan to regulate the technology in the US.

READ NEXT TruthGPT: yet another approach to artificial intelligence

Before any regulation can hope to succeed though, it is essential to understand what artificial intelligence, or AI, really is.

In its simplest form, AI is a field that combines computer science and robust datasets to enable problem-solving. AI also encompasses machine learning and deep learning sub-fields, which are frequently mentioned in conjunction with AI.

Those disciplines consist of AI algorithms that seek to create expert systems to make predictions or classifications based on input data. There is, therefore, no denying that AI holds great promise–its growing appeal and utility are undeniable. Among AI’s game-changing promise is improved efficiency, reduced costs, and accelerated research and development.

Moreover, according to a forecast released by technology research firm IDC, global spending on AI, including software, hardware, and services for AI-centric systems, will reach US$154 billion this year, an increase of 26.9% on the amount spent in 2022. That shows that the applications for this technology are growing every day, and we’re just starting to explore the possibilities.

The list of disadvantages of AI

Loss of jobs

As with any booming technology, AI has the potential for perils too. As it grows more capable, its advantages will inevitably be tempered with worries that these complex, opaque systems may do more societal harm than economic good.

Most AI naysayers also point out the elephant in the room: “What impact will the AI revolution have on our jobs?”

While AI is currently less capable than people, there is no denying that, alongside the growing number of disadvantages, people are also worried about losing their jobs.

The BBC calls it the “AI Anxiety” in a report highlighting how the rapid growth in generative AI tools, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and the overall progression of the “AI arms race” creates uncertainty for employees.

Even in its latest report on The Future of Jobs, the World Economic Forum (WEF) predicts the creation of 69 million jobs by 2027 thanks to AI – and the destruction of 89 million jobs. But outside of job losses, which some experts see as revolutionizing the labor market, other disadvantages to AI aren’t spoken about at length.

More AI hacking

We know how it is with bad actors – as technology becomes ever more sophisticated, they will find new ways of exploiting vulnerabilities and gaining access to confidential information. But in recent years, hackers have been upping their ante with the help of AI.

Among the various methods, AI is being used to automate the process of launching cyberattacks, making it easier for hackers to identify and exploit vulnerabilities in their targets. This could include using AI to develop malware that can evade traditional security measures or AI-driven bots to launch distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks.

Several high-profile data breaches have already occurred in which AI was used to expose vulnerable systems. In 2017, the WannaCry ransomware attack used AI to spread quickly across the globe, infecting over 230,000 computers in over 150 countries.

Hackers used machine learning algorithms to quickly identify and exploit vulnerable systems, allowing them to spread the ransomware and demand payment quickly.

The SolarWinds hack in 2020 is one of the most recent examples of how AI-empowered hackers can target routine software updates.

AI: A double edge sword in fighting climate change

The famous adage “with great power comes great responsibility” holds true when it comes to AI, as its immense potential necessitates careful consideration of its usage. From predicting extreme weather events to optimizing renewable energy systems, AI is revolutionizing our approach to environmental sustainability.

A study conducted by the accounting firm PwC revealed that by 2030, AI could significantly reduce global greenhouse gas emissions by up to 4%. A separate 2022 BCG Climate AI Survey report finds that 87% of private and public sector chief executive officers (CEOs) with decision-making power in AI and climate believe AI is essential in the fight against climate change.

YOU MIGHT LIKE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE Is ethical risk getting the better of artificial intelligence?

However, training large algorithms, such as deep learning models, involves processing vast amounts of data through complex mathematical calculations. These calculations require high-performance computing resources, including powerful processors and specialized hardware like graphics processing units (GPUs).

As a result, training these models can consume significant amounts of energy, which can substantially impact the environment.

Data from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that the energy consumption associated with training a large algorithm can emit as much as 284,000 kg of carbon dioxide. Furthermore, the study found that training algorithms’ energy consumption and carbon footprint are likely to increase as the demand for AI applications continues to grow.

That simply means AI is not a panacea for mitigating the effects of climate change, and there have to be active measures to minimize the ecological footprint of AI development and deployment.

Biased AI

Due to the limited view of the world through the lens of any single person or group, bias becomes an unavoidable feature of life. The issue is that when biases are reflected and amplified by AI, AI algorithms will yield biased results if they were developed with a bias, or if the data used as training sets for the algorithms were biased.

In a New York Times article, an expert shared three root causes of bias in AI systems. “The first one is bias in the data. People are starting to research methods to spot and mitigate bias in data. For categories like race and gender, the solution is to sample better, such that you get a better representation in the data sets,” Olga Russakovsky, an Assistant Professor of Computer Science at Princeton University, explained.

The second root cause of bias, she said, is in the algorithms themselves, because they can amplify the bias in the data. “So you have to be thoughtful about how you build these systems,” she said, adding that the third cause would be human bias.

“We’re a fairly homogeneous population, so thinking broadly about world issues is a challenge. There are a lot of opportunities to diversify this pool, and as diversity grows, the AI systems themselves will become less biased,” Olga concluded.

That being said, tackling bias in AI requires individuals, organizations, and government bodies to look at the root of the problem, which is often the people creating the AI services in the first place.

As in all the best science fiction, AI is neither a demon nor an angel. It’s a mirror of its creators – the human race. So AI will undoubtedly have enormous benefits and significant disadvantages.

The trick will be spotting and eliminating those disadvantages as much as possible.