Intel Corp. has just taken hardware-based security a few notches higher by unveiling its new vPro platform. The latest technology upgrade has so far been well received, as Intel says its vPro PC portfolio for 2023 will include more than 170 PCs from several of its partners, many of which have already been announced.

In short, the vPro platform is now available for 13th-generation CPUs, about half a year after launching. “Built for business, Intel vPro addresses the ever-changing needs of businesses by delivering the most comprehensive security, necessary hardware for companies needing a PC refresh and increased productivity for all employees,” Intel said in a statement.

The platform is built for business with an emphasis on security, energy efficiency, and performance. Windows 11 systems can use vPro’s memory encryption for better virtualization-based security. In a statement today, Intel shared that customers will also have more choices with endpoint detection and response (EDR) vendors enabled with Intel Threat Detection technology, bringing higher efficacy detection of the latest threats.

Intel also claimed it would be the first to have incorporated threat detection into hardware. Combined with EDR platforms from Intel partners, the new vPro processors promise a 70% reduction in attack surface compared to four-year-old PCs. “As the only business platform with all of this and built-in hardware security to detect ransomware and software supply chain attacks, Intel vPro has the most comprehensive security offering in the industry,” the chip giant noted.

The business-class PC platform also offers hardware-based features ranging from remote management capabilities to Wi-Fi 6 and long battery life. “But the platform is greater than the sum of its parts. It was designed to deliver business benefits across four major areas of computing: performance, security, manageability, and stability,” Intel added.

Why Intel vPro?

Intel has worked closely with Microsoft on virtualization-based security within the Windows environment and with CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. to improve the efficacy of Intel Threat Detection technology, particularly against ransomware and software supply chain attacks. The company claims its latest technology is 93% effective in detecting ransomware and can also detect many types of zero-day attacks that have never been seen before.

Quoting a recent report from IDC, the statement also noted that Intel-based Windows PCs have a 26% lower risk of major PC-related security events compared to other Windows PCs. It’s worth noting, however, that Intel commissioned the studies, so they should be taken with a grain of salt.

Other performance improvements for Intel vPro designs with 13th Gen Intel Core include up to 65% faster Windows application performance versus a three-year-old desktop PC and up to 45% more rapid content creation.

Compared with the current AMD notebook6, Intel vPro designs with 13th Gen Intel Core provide up to 40% faster Windows application performance. It also gives up to 25% faster business application performance versus the Apple M2 and up to 58% faster report generation while collaborating than a current AMD notebook.

As for edge application developers, 13th Gen Intel Core processors on Intel vPro platforms provide edge processing performance, remote device manageability, powerful security tools with higher capabilities to unleash the power of their data. “They are ideal for applications in retail, banking, hospitality, education, healthcare, manufacturing, and others,” Intel said.