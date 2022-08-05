5 Best Salesforce Integrations for Business

Salesforce is a powerful tool for businesses, bringing companies and clients together through a sophisticated and data-flexible CRM. While it’s more or less a sales-first tool, it also helps give every department in a company easy access to the same client data, bringing a more rounded understanding of any client and helping to cement more real, longer-lasting bonds between the company and its clients. That said, like other high-performing tools such as Zoom and Teams, Salesforce is better with friends than it is on its own. There were, at last count, over 2,500 Salesforce integrations, each helping businesses to get more from the core Salesforce programs.

As such, choosing the best 5 is a task any business could do, and do 500 times without any risk of repetition or duplication, so any top 5 has to come with a healthy disclaimer. Your mileage may – and very likely will – vary, and if you find 5 that are much better suited to your business, you should always go with those ahead of what anyone on the internet tells you. But we found 5 that seem to us to offer exceptional benefits to business, and that, among your collection of Salesforce integrations, will always add useful functionality to the core program.

Love it or hate it, there’s zero chance of ignoring LinkedIn in the modern business world, and the LinkedIn Sales Navigator integration for Salesforce works to help you identify leads, cutting down the time your sales team spend laboriously looking for leads ‘by hand.’

LinkedIn integrates almost any way you prefer – native integration, third-party integration, API integration, it all works to help plug the two together and give you something bigger and better than the sum of its parts. And once they’re working together, your sales team will always be sure that your LinkedIn Sales Navigator data and your Salesforce data are synced, so they can search for leads based on experience, and have relevant communications recorded in Salesforce.

READ NEXT Salesforce, IBM Services link up to modernize retail supply chains

What’s more, in true social media fashion, your sales team will get suggested leads from the integration, which combine data from the two sources and serve them up to be investigated and potentially mined.

As we’ve said, your mileage may vary, but if your business depends on sales – as it probably does if you’re looking at Salesforce integrations, the pairing with the world’s biggest business-oriented social media platform is a must-have.

The way to sell to clients these days is not to cold sell the products or parts, but to sell the story of how what you sell will change the client’s life for the better. We’re in an age where storytelling and consumerization are what sell best, fastest, and most repeatedly.

That’s why Logik.io makes our list. It’s a Salesforce integration that gives your sales team access to a commerce logic engine that helps them sell more effectively by turning dull facts into must-haves through a guided, flexible, and intuitive selling experience. Logik.io’s headless engine directs how products can and should be configured and sold, breaking down layers of complexity into simple sellers. That way, your team can sell more, sell faster, and get better business numbers rung up for your products.

Another powerful name makes it onto our list because of a growing market presence and a simple central idea. Many marketing teams already use HubSpot Marketing. Many sales teams use Salesforce. Connecting the two through the HubSpot Salesforce integration means easy data transfer from one team to the other and back again, getting the two arms of your business working in unison.

READ NEXT 5 Best Zoom Integrations for Business

Syncing up your HubSpot data and your Salesforce data means when data changes in the one system, it changes instantaneously in the other, meaning everyone knows the same thing at the same time. The sync also means you can send lead data from HubSpot to Salesforce. In a sense, the HubSpot Salesforce integration works as a universal translator between two teams that are most likely to be used to speaking different business languages. Getting a synergy of the teams can be priceless in terms of smoothing out the operation of your business.

Salespeople are a breed apart from mere mortals. They want to sell. They live to sell. Selling is what gets them up in the morning, and what makes them go a handful of extra miles, most of the days of their lives.

That’s great. That will power your business, beyond question. But, like police officers, teachers, and nurses, salespeople want to get on with the business at the heart of their job. What they don’t want to do is scrupulously maintain the electronic and/or paper trail that allows their sales successes to be replicable by anyone else. After all, if you ask them directly, you can guarantee that salespeople will be able to tell you everything and then some about sales they’ve made, and the next sale should be happening now, rather than all the writing-up of what was what with the last one.

READ NEXT 5 Best Teams Integrations for Your Small Business

That’s what gives the People.ai Salesforce extension enough value to make it onto our list. If your sales team is busy chasing the next sale, and have entered some data on the last one into Salesforce, and some into other, favorite systems, like Evernote, while they have sales, what they lack is data integrity from which to draw conclusions and make forecasts.

People.ai works around this problem by automatically collecting data on all sales activities by connecting to the APIs of all the systems salespeople use, such as email, calendar, phone and even WebEx, and then syncing it back to Salesforce, so that your sales reps get 25-40% of their time back. With People.ai, manual data entry becomes a thing of the past, which is guaranteed to make the lives of your sales team significantly better, as well as giving you the data integrity you need, and letting them get on with the business of selling.

Blackthorn.io serves a slightly different sub-sector to most of our other chosen Salesforce integrations. But the 2021 Salesforce.org ISV Cross-Industry Partner of the Year in AMER & EMEA has to be worth checking out. The Blackthorn Salesforce integration helps event managers with their events, up to and including payment processing. It lets those managers see all the attendance data they need to make further decisions from within Salesforce, and so make smarter decisions on how to go forward.

If you’re running events and you need to guarantee a return on them, mitigate your compliance risks, or ensure you can take payments quickly and securely, the Blackthorn Salesforce integration is a useful, reliable, and much-lauded tool to help you achieve your goals.

As we said, there are literally thousands of other Salesforce integrations, but these five should be useful in almost any situation where you want to extend Salesforce’s native capabilities (with Blackthorn being useful if you’re particularly responsible for holding events). That’s why they’re our current choices for the 5 best Salesforce integrations on the market.