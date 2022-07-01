Zoom took the world by storm during the Covid-19 lockdowns, leaving the likes of Skype in the pre-pandemic dust for personal connectivity with loved-ones, but also seeing rapid adoption in businesses to keep the economy running from bedrooms, kitchen tables, or anywhere else workers could safely set up their laptops.

Since its early days, Zoom has expanded to allow both apps and integrations with its core program, becoming part of a wider productivity platform that helps businesses keep on top of team chats, video comms, phone calls, and team productivity.

What’s a Zoom Integration?

The difference between an app and an integration is a case of “Your place or mine.” Apps are add-ons that boost what Zoom can do within its own framework. Integrations let any number of third-party applications to connect to Zoom within their own framework.

Any list of the “best” integrations will be largely subjective, and will miss integrations that are of greater business-specific use to some companies than others. We’ve collected 5 integrations that are hard to argue against in terms of the benefits they bring to any business.



The 5 Best Zoom Integrations

Teams was already making a name for itself before the pandemic hit, and as part of Microsoft’s solution to team working across a business, it’s rich in features that help businesses schedule work, communicate remotely, and run their day-to-day world.

Using the Microsoft Teams integration, you can have all the Microsoft business capability (including a range of other apps that can transform its performance in a modular way to suit your business needs), and have Zoom meeting scheduling at your fingertips from within Teams. Whether you need Zoom’s chat, meetings, or phone features, they’re all available within Teams through the Zoom integration. Using the “@Zoom” command in Teams also lets you use the Meetings BOT any time you need it. The Zoom BOT also comes into its own on Teams by posting summaries and a recording link whenever any Zoom meeting ends, for easy collation of the main points and record-keeping.

That means using the Microsoft Teams Zoom integration can keep everyone in a team or everyone in a meeting on the same page in relatively real-time, without the need to additionally transcribe the meeting.

The real benefit of Zoom integrations is that they allow a multitude of third-party programs and platforms to interact with Zoom. They’re not affiliated to any single idea or platform. So, while you’re using Microsoft Teams to boost your communications options, you can also sync your Google Calendar or Workspace to Zoom through the GSuite Zoom integration.

That means you can schedule Zoom meetings, join them, and manage them directly from your GSuite calendar, or even your Gmail account.

The time-saving element of the GSuite’s Zoom integration isn’t just that it saves you having to hop between programs to schedule and manage the Zoom meetings you need to have, though.

The GSuite Zoom integration mines details from emails, so it automatically adds the topic, the attendees, and any relevant attachments to your Zoom invitation. That means any invitation you send is instantly targeted and data-rich, rather than leaving you to spend time adding all that information yourself.



The ability to auto-add the details of your Zoom meetings to your Google calendar invitations doubles down on this aid to efficiency. The fact that Google calendars are frequently shared across teams (rather than Teams) means everyone relevant can know when Zoom meetings are scheduled, with whom they’re schedules, and about what. That helps give business teams a greater all-round situational awareness than using Zoom as a separate entity would give you.

Gong is especially useful for businesses with sales or deal-making at their core. It’s a Revenue Intelligence Platform Revenue Intelligence Platform, delivering insights into potential deals, calls made, calls handled, etc. The AI in Gong has been trained to focus on sales work, identifying opportunities and notifying a sales force of potential deals to be made.

The Gong Zoom integration adds hard evidence to that focus, allowing you to manage any potential training or target-shifting that is needed to maximize the percentage of deals closed. It can seamlessly record, analyze, and transcribe every call if needed, or specific sales calls if preferred.

That means the integration can put powerful sales statistics in the hands of managers, to allow them to tweak either personal or team approaches to sales, to help the team get more business.

GitLab is a favorite tool for software developers, allowing the collaborative writing and review of code. It also lets them build projects together and deal with any troubleshooting that is necessary along the way.

The GitLab Zoom integration allows for direct, almost instantaneous code-sharing through the Zoom Chat function. It also allows for better, tighter issue tracking and easier code reviews, as any issues can be spotted in the first instance and are able to be checked in the event of any issues slipping past the eyes of the collaborators.

Given that GitLab is already designed to be a collaboration tool, the Zoom integration allows for that collaboration to be faster, deeper, and more meaningful, and so can speed up software design and development, saving business hours and alleviating develop frustration along the way.

Mio is more a connectivity extension than anything else. But don’t mistake that for relative inactivity. Mio is the diplomat of the modern collaborative working world.

Downloading the Mio Zoom integration allows for people using Slack, people using Microsoft Teams, and people using Webex, to chat together (using the Zoom Chat facility), without all the tedious business of downloading two or three separate connectivity and productivity programs.

Mio negotiates and provides a bridge between the users of the various programs, allowing for the seamless and trouble-free sharing of chat messages, direct messages, files, GIFs and everything else you might need. But rather than having to all use the same platform, having the Mio Zoom integration means everybody can use the system with which they’re most comfortable, and through the Mio integration, conversations and collaborations can all be seen via the Zoom Chat.

Levelling the playing field of communication means faster, easier, hassle-free exchange of ideas and project collaboration, without the bother of downloading a host of various programs and platforms.

As ever, your mileage may vary on the precise integrations that are of most use to your business. But these five have a proven record of improving productivity, communication, and collaboration-time, so they should be of benefit to most successful, tech-driven businesses.