No fleet manager needs reminding that fuel prices are placing logistics companies under a special amount of pressure at the moment. Yet no business wants to find cost savings by reducing its fleet size or cutting back on the number of routes it serves. However, technology has solutions that can help logistics companies unearth savings right across business operations.

The most well-known form of logistics technology is, undoubtedly, on-vehicle telemetry, a combination of hardware and supporting software that’s existed for around 20 years. It tracks vehicles, monitors driver hours and distances, and finds the most time-efficient routes. The problem with the older generation of onboard telemetry is that it exists in a closed-loop system, a system that gives the same results to all its users. Therefore, it sends drivers on the same time-efficient routes, usually comprising as close to the straight line, as-the-crow-flies as possible, albeit with some allowances made for preferring freeways, motorways, Autobahns, and so on.

Older technology used to plot logistics companies’ routes is static, meaning that traffic hotspots are either ignored (due to the lack of real-time traffic data) or cause on-the-fly re-routing when it’s too late to avoid negative effects on vehicles’ journey times. By the time Google Maps is aware of a problem, a fleet’s assets are stuck in a snarl-up or its secondary effects.

The obvious impact of longer delivery times is on the business reputation of logistics firms. No one depending on a tight time window trusts delivery companies who constantly seem to be late because drivers are stuck in traffic. Additionally, vehicle wear and tear is always greater in start-stop traffic, which combines with greater maintenance overheads. The need for more sophisticated transport management systems becomes increasingly obvious.

Today’s next-generation transport management systems help companies find unnecessary costs and avoid them. Near real-time routing changes can be automatically pushed to drivers’ mobile devices, ensuring that routes are always the most efficient regardless of the time of day and prevailing road conditions. Smart route planning can find better delivery routes by considering road conditions that affect vehicles in minor ways. Drivers may report that roads in a particular area are often slow, or are rough and pot-holed, facts born out by telemetry that shows slower progress for a few miles. Modern fleet management systems can compensate for these smaller preferences, with practical positive effects, especially at scale.

The latest telemetry-based solutions also reduce the time drivers sit in cabs, cutting overtime costs and lowering the monthly wage bill. Previous generations of transport management systems always had a bad rap from drivers – often being seen as spy technology used by management to check up on drivers. However, today’s solutions are much more based on the overall health of the business rather than concentrating on its human element.

Moving the story forward about on-vehicle tracking systems is important for logistics companies. An unhappy workforce rarely goes the extra mile for a company. But if drivers get to see that better route planning and vehicle management means they get to go home on time after a day’s driving, they will not only be better employees, they will be more likely to engage with training and guidance on good on-road manners and driving style.

On the pages of Tech HQ, you’ll find several reviews of next-generation on-vehicle telemetry-based software and hardware. If you run a transport business or are a transport or fleet manager, it’s well worth flicking through the pages here to find a solution that would suit you. In the last five years, the technology’s capabilities have moved on significantly, and in pressured times, capturing some much-needed savings is well worth the investment in time spent at least investigating the possibilities.