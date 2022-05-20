Post-quantum cybersecurity picking up the pace in US

On May 4th, 2022, the White House mandated post-quantum cybersecurity compliance via the National Security Memorandum to promote the United States’ leadership in quantum computing while mitigating risks to vulnerable cryptographic systems.

Since then, quantum computing and cybersecurity companies have been working round the clock to ensure they can prepare organizations to deal with the threats in cryptographic systems, especially from nation-states. Nation-state attackers are currently stealing encrypted data, using a “Steal Now, Decrypt Later” strategy to collect global encrypted data, which will be retroactively decrypted once a Cryptographically Relevant Quantum Computer is available.

While most quantum companies agree that the adoption and implementation of post-quantum cybersecurity do take some time, some are already introducing quantum orchestration platforms. One of them is QuSecure. An innovator in post-quantum cybersecurity introduced the industry’s first end-to-end post-quantum cybersecurity software-based solution uniquely designed to protect encrypted communications and data with quantum resilience using quantum secure channels.

With QuProtect, for the first time organizations can leverage quantum resilient technology to help prevent today’s cyberattacks, while future-proofing networks and preparing for post-quantum cyberthreats.

Using end-to-end quantum security as a service (QSaaS) architecture that addresses the digital ecosystem’s most vulnerable aspects, QuProtect uniquely combines zero-trust, next-generation post-quantum-cryptography, quantum-strength keys, high availability, easy deployment, and active defense into a comprehensive and interoperable cybersecurity suite. The end-to-end approach is designed around the entire data lifecycle as data is stored, communicated, and used.

According to Laura Thomas, a former CIA Chief of Base and currently VP of Corporate Strategy at ColdQuanta, quantum technologies have the potential to represent a platform shift, and platform shifts don’t come around that often.

“When they do, they bring enormous opportunity coupled with the power for intense disruption, in all arenas, to include national security and economic security. Organizations should be evaluating post-quantum encryption solutions now and mapping out the resources and timelines needed to deploy them on their networks. QuSecure is playing a key role in future-proofing our networks from current classical and future quantum attacks,” commented Thomas.

“We are facing the largest computer upgrade cycle in history as all public-key cryptography globally needs to be upgraded to post-quantum cybersecurity. Our QuProtect solution provides organizations with a first-mover advantage as the industry accelerates toward a quantum future,” added Skip Sanzeri, QuSecure Founder and COO.

Using National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) approved quantum algorithms to create secure quantum communications channels, QuProtect enables backward compatibility and can translate back and forth from post-quantum cybersecurity to standard Transport Layer Security (TLS), ensuring interoperability with any network.

Interestingly, no other company combines QuSecure’s broad-based quantum and post-quantum technologies providing secure, interoperable cybersecurity to protect organizations’ networks from quantum threats. As such QuProtect’s unique differentiators include post-quantum open-source, end-to-end data protection on all platforms and networks as well as easy integration and deployment with zero client-side installations supporting most platforms.

As the industry’s most advanced post-quantum cybersecurity solution, some of the critical use cases include satellite, network, and IoT communications. QuProtect can be implemented across all devices on the network with minimal disruption to existing systems, protecting against current and future classical and quantum attacks which could irreparably disrupt industries and infrastructures across government and commercial sectors.