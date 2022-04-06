AMD acquires chip, software startup Pensando to enhance data center capabilities

The US$1.9 billion Acquisition would bolster AMD’s offerings for the fast-growing data-center market.
6 April 2022
AMD acquires chip, software startup Pensando to enhance data center capabilities
Dashveenjit Kaur

@DashveenjitK

dashveen@hybrid.co

All stories

AMD acquires chip, software startup Pensando to enhance data center capabilities. Source: AMD

  • AMD is expected to complete the acquisition of chip, software startup Pensando in the second quarter of this year
  • The deal enables AMD to add Pensando’s platform to its line of processors and graphics chips, amidst a booming demand from cloud and enterprise sectors
  • Pensando’s CEO Prem Jain and the entire team will THEN join AMD’s Data Center Solutions Group

READ NEXT

Competing with the long-running Intel vs AMD vs Nvidia central processors rivalry, Amazon came out with its 3rd-gen Graviton chip and Trn1 AWS claims the new chipsets will help customers significantly improve performance, cost, and energy efficiency [see_also_flex pos='left' post_id='206950'] When Amazon acquired Annapurna Labs in 2016, the tech giant was seriously evaluating to build custom chips for its cloud infrastructure services, to give it an edge against its arch-rivals, Microsoft and Google. Today, the company has two new custom chips that would give Intel Corp, Nvidia Corp and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) a run for their money. At its re:Invent 2021 conference yesterday, Amazon unveiled the Graviton3 and Trn1 chipsets. The former is basically the next generation of its custom ARM-based chip for artificial intelligence (AI) inferencing applications while Trn1 is a new instance for training deep learning models in the cloud. Amazon Web Services (AWS) CEO Adam Selipsky said during his keynote address that his market-leading public cloud company is focused on "making the full power of machine learning available for all customers. Lowering the cost of training and inference are major steps of the journey." AWS vs Intel vs AMD vs Nvidia The third generation of Graviton will soon be made available in AWC’s C7g instances, the company said, adding that the processors are optimized for workloads including high-performance computing, batch processing, media encoding, scientific modeling, ad serving, and distributed analytics. Selipsky says that Graviton3 is up to 25% faster for general-computer workload and provides two times faster floating-point performance for scientific workloads, two times faster performance for cryptographic workloads, and three times faster performance for machine learning workloads versus Graviton2. To top it off, Graviton3 uses up to 60% less energy for the same performance compared with the previous generation, Selipsky claims. Amazon’s vice president of Elastic Compute Cloud Dave Brown told Reuters that the company expects it to provide a better performance per dollar than Intel's chips. To top it off, AWS still works closely with Intel, AMD, and Nvidia and Brown said AWS wants to keep the computing market competitive by offering an additional chip choice. [see_also_flex pos='wide' post_id='208827'] Graviton3 and Trn1 According to Selipsky, Trn1 will be Amazon’s instance for machine learning training, delivering up to 800Gbps of networking and bandwidth, making it well-suited for large-scale, multi-node distributed training use cases. Customers can leverage up to tens of thousands of clusters of Trn1 instances for training models containing upwards of trillions of parameters. As per reports online, Trn1 supports popular frameworks including Google’s TensorFlow, Facebook’s PyTorch, and MxNet and uses the same Neuron SDK as Inferentia, the company’s cloud-hosted chip for machine learning inference. Amazon is quoting 30% higher throughput and 45% lower cost-per-inference compared with the standard AWS GPU instances

Amazon takes on Intel, AMD, & Nvidia with custom computing chips

Two months ago, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) closed its biggest-ever acquisition — a US$49 billion deal to acquire Silicon Valley adaptable computing powerhouse Xilinx. This week, adding momentum to its ambitions in the data center chip market, AMD announced its intention to acquire data center optimization startup Pensando for approximately US$1.9 billion. 

Pensando’s distributed services platform includes a high-performance, fully programmable packet processor and comprehensive software stack that accelerate networking, security, storage and other services for cloud, enterprise, and edge applications. AMD chair and CEO Lisa Su emphasized that acquisition is about helping data center operators lower the cost of ownership by using software to squeeze out every last bit of efficiency

“Today, with our acquisition of Pensando, we add a leading distributed services platform to our high-performance CPU, GPU, FPGA and adaptive SoC portfolio. The Pensando team brings world-class expertise and a proven track record of innovation at the chip, software and platform level,” she said in a statement.

Pensando’s products are already deployed at scale across cloud and enterprise customers, including Goldman Sachs, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud. For Pensando CEO and co-founder Prem Jain, the deal allows the company to grow faster inside the larger organization than it could on its own. 

“Joining together with AMD will help accelerate growth in our core business and enable us to pursue a much larger customer base across more markets,” he said. Jain will also be joining the data center solutions group at AMD when the deal closes. The deal is expected to be concluded in the second quarter of this year.

How will the deal with the chip software startup benefit AMD?

Pensando produces chips and software designed to speed data flow and lower operating costs for big server farms, AMD said. For AMD, The combination of their CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, and adaptive computing engines with Pensando’s packet processor and software technologies will enable the company to offer a broad portfolio of compute engines that have been optimized for different workloads. 

YOU MIGHT LIKE

AMD chips

DATA CENTER

AMD strikes chip deal to power Meta’s data centers

“We believe this is going to be a critical requirement to deliver the performance, power efficiency and capabilities required to power the next generation of accelerated data centers at scale. With the addition of Pensando, AMD will have the capability to innovate at the chip, software and platform level and deliver optimized solutions with unmatched performance and value for our cloud and enterprise customers,” AMD said in a fact sheet.

As a company that has been providing chips to power the world’s computers and servers, AMD has in recent years gained a performance edge on Intel, its main rival in CPUs. The company also has a big business operation supplying graphics-processing chips for personal computers and video game consoles. According to Mercury Research, AMD had a 10.7% share of the market for data-center CPUs in the final quarter of 2021, up by 3.6 percentage points from a year earlier.


Dashveenjit Kaur

@DashveenjitK

dashveen@hybrid.co

All stories



FedEx will begin testing autonomous cargo drone delivery with Elroy Air
FedEx testing autonomous drone delivery to cut the cargo middle mile

6 April 2022

Amazon announced scores of launches to deploy a "constellation" of satellites in low Earth orbit, to provide internet service to people below
Amazon next to launch satellites to democratize space internet

6 April 2022

jobs
Three Great Tech Companies Hiring In The UK This Week

6 April 2022