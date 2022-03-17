Adobe empowering brands for the metaverse

Building a brand in the metaverse continues to be the next goal for most organizations today. Despite concerns that not everyone is really into the metaverse, the reality is, organizations want to have a part in it, even if it means spending more on perfecting the experience in the metaverse.

The metaverse consists of immersive experiences that enable people to interact in virtual worlds. It will power the next wave of innovation, including a broad range of shared experiences addressing work, gaming, e-commerce, robotics, training for autonomous vehicles, and climate change research.

READ NEXT Mark Zuckerberg unveils AI tech that will power his metaverse

While the experience in the metaverse is a key factor in keeping users hooked onto it, many brands continue to face small technical challenges in this. For example, Decentraland, which hosted Samsung’s new product launch several weeks ago, had users facing multiple technical issues when logging in. Some users also had their avatars not responding to them properly, delivering a rather poor experience for them.

As such, businesses are turning to tech companies like Adobe that can offer an immersive 3D experience. Adobe has announced new innovations for designing, creating, and delivering engaging and realistic virtual experiences to millions of users. New integrations across Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud will bring Adobe’s 3D content creation and personalization solutions to businesses across a wide spectrum of industries.

According to Anil Chakravarthy, president, Digital Experience Business, Adobe, “As the web evolves, there will be greater demand than ever for data-driven, immersive experiences that include e-commerce, multi-user functionality and the ability to own and export customized versions of your identity and possessions across virtual worlds.”

Having already collaborated with leading brands like The Coca-Cola Company, Epic Games, NASCAR, and NVIDIA, Adobe also released a playbook for brands and previewed its upcoming Substance 3D Modeler as well as augmented reality (AR) shopping tools.

Among the innovations announced by Adobe include:

3D and other immersive content creation: Today’s immersive experiences, including games and interactive commerce and educational experiences, are largely built using Adobe’s industry-leading 3D and immersive content creation tools, Substance 3D and Aero. Smart brands are using 3D design workflows, such as virtual photography with tools like Substance Stager, to make their product design and marketing content production better, faster, and more efficient.

Virtual commerce experiences: As Adobe works with thousands of businesses to power digital storefronts and other e-commerce experiences, this expertise, as well as cross-cloud integrations, empowers businesses to create immersive experiences where users shop for both virtual and physical products in the virtual world.

Portability of virtual identities and possessions: With Adobe empowering brands to deliver unified, personalized digital experiences to their customers, no matter where they are or what channel they’re engaging, Adobe builds on its expertise to enable users in the metaverse and other immersive experiences to design their unique online personas and possessions and use these customized assets inside of virtual worlds.

YOU MIGHT LIKE AUGMENTED REALITY Qualcomm joins the Metaverse race with six new labs in Europe

For Scott Belsky, chief product officer and executive vice president of Adobe Creative Cloud, the metaverse and other immersive experiences will only succeed if they are feature-rich, personalized, engaging, and have interactive content.

“To lead in the metaverse, brands should start creating 3D and immersive content now – it will not only prepare them for the future but make their product design and creation of marketing and e-commerce assets better, faster and cheaper,” commented Belsky.