Jaguar Land Rover partners with NVIDIA to deliver AI features

Software experts from Jaguar and NVIDIA will jointly develop AI-powered autonomous driving and connected services for all future vehicles built on NVIDIA DRIVE

As part of Jaguar Land Rover’s Reimagine strategy, the partnership will transform the modern luxury experience for customers starting in 2025

The autonomous car market was valued at US$20.97 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$61.93 billion, projecting a CAGR of 22. 75%, during the forecast period

Jaguar Land Rover, the UK’s largest automotive manufacturer, has formed a multi-year strategic partnership with NVIDIA to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) into self-driving cars and create stunning virtual reality experiences.

This announcement is a game-changer for the automotive industry as the all-new Jaguar, and Land Rover vehicles will be built on the NVIDIA DRIVE™ software-defined platform.

NVIDIA DRIVE™ software-defined platform delivering AI features

The platform will deliver a broad spectrum of active safety, automated driving and parking systems, and driver assistance systems.

The system will deliver AI features inside the vehicle, including driver and occupant monitoring and advanced visualization of the vehicle’s environment.

This full-stack solution is based on NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion™, which features DRIVE Orin™ centralized AV computers; DRIVE AV and DRIVE IX software; safety, security, and networking systems; plus surround sensors. DRIVE Orin is the AI brain of the car and runs the Jaguar Land Rover Operating System, while DRIVE Hyperion is the central nervous system.

Jaguar Land Rover will also leverage in-house developed data center solutions with NVIDIA DGX™ for training AI models and DRIVE Sim software built on NVIDIA Omniverse™ for real-time physically accurate simulation.

Jaguar Land Rover’s software-defined features and its end-to-end verification and validation architecture will enable the delivery of innovative assisted and automated driving services throughout the vehicle’s life via over-the-air software updates.

Collaboration and knowledge sharing to transform AI features

“Collaboration and knowledge-sharing with industry leader NVIDIA are essential to realizing our Reimagine strategy, setting new benchmarks in quality, technology, and sustainability,” said Thierry Bolloré, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Executive Officer.

Meanwhile, Jensen Huang, NVIDIA founder, and CEO, said, “Next-generation cars will transform automotive into one of the largest and most advanced technology industries.

Fleets of software-defined, programmable cars will offer new functionalities and services for the life of the vehicles. We are thrilled to partner with Jaguar Land Rover to reimagine the future of transportation and create the most advanced cars,” said Huang.

YOU MIGHT LIKE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE Who is legally liable for accidents caused by autonomous vehicles?

Future of autonomous driving

According to GlobeNewswire, the autonomous car market was valued at US$20.97 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$61.93 billion, projecting a CAGR of 22. 75%, during the forecast period.

As the car industry begins to use new developments to develop new ways to ease the user (driver), AI-powered autonomous driving and connected services will become an integral part of mobility for all.

Some companies that have also started manufacturing self-driving cars are Audi, BMW, Ford, and Tesla.

It’s no secret that the automotive industry is looking to move forward with self-driving cars. However, there are still many challenges ahead for this innovation to become a reality.

The biggest of these challenges is entirely autonomous driving in every situation. Some automakers have already begun introducing partially automated systems, and it’s only a matter of time before they’re more widely available.