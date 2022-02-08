Can 5G assist in building the vision of a sustainable world? 

Huawei and Analysys Mason have analyzed the impact of 5G on energy efficiency in three industries that require energy efficiency transformation

More than 30% of wireless carriers have made public commitments that align with the Paris Agreement’s goals to curb damage to the climate

5G can be harnessed in several ways, from energy conservation to smart grids and much more

5G is being deployed globally, promising improved automation, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, machine learning, edge computing, and data analytics engines.

Ericsson reported in 2020 that some providers have estimated doubling their energy consumption to meet the increasing traffic demands after rolling out 5G. However, operators already realize that their role as service providers means they have an opportunity to drive sustainability in other sectors.

Realizing Sustainability roles

Additionally, a staggering 83% of network professionals rate energy efficiency as “extremely important” or “very important” in their network transformation strategy.

5G and sustainability goals

The 5G era is expected to be the foundation of a new society with interconnected and intelligent devices, supporting the concept of Industry 4.0 and futuristic smart cities. With the increased use of Internet-connected devices, higher demand for services delivers ultrahigh-speed and low-latency connectivity.

The 5G network provides users with high-speed data transmission at a lower cost than previous networks to support these demands. Huawei and Analysys Mason have analyzed the impact of 5G on energy efficiency in three industries that require energy efficiency transformation most urgently – energy, healthcare, and manufacturing – all of which currently have high GHG emissions.

With virtualization, edge computing, AI-enabled analytics, and cloud, 5G can help industries implement new processes as an integral part of an energy efficiency program by supporting the most efficient and flexible allocation of resources. For example, it’s not just the telecommunications industry that can benefit from 5G technology. Smart cities will move and grow faster with 5G helping them manage energy grids and traffic flows.

Green 5G: Building a sustainable world

Green 5G is a key technology that can help us achieve the vision of building a sustainable world. It will be critical to develop the telecommunications sector in an environmentally friendly way, contribute to a low carbon society, and fight against global climate change.

The importance of 5G for achieving GreenTech goals is reflected through its role in supporting smart cities, connected communities, and sharing economy. It is widely considered that GreenTech has the potential to make a significant impact on our world if appropriately utilized.

The more significant issue of climate change and its effects have also become more apparent as time goes on. 5G can be harnessed in several useful ways, from energy conservation to smart grids and much more.

Intelligent use of resources

Huawei and Analysys Mason showed that, in some sectors, 5G could have a significant effect when combined with technologies such as cloud, AI, and IoT, plus other changes such as the adoption of renewable energy sources.

This intelligent use of resources can help to reduce energy consumption in many ways, including:

With the emergence of 5G, a paradigm shift is set to happen globally. The focus will ensure that network innovation meets specific industries and consumers’ needs, while assisting in averting climate-change disasters.

It will be vital for stakeholders, industries, and countries to work together so that the fifth-generation wireless can fulfill the maximum potential to enhance energy efficiency and help secure a more sustainable urban future.