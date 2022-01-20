The German telco also launched its 5G SA network in partnership with Ericsson, Nokia, Qualcomm, and OPPO

Germany’s big 3 carriers have switched off their 3G networks to focus on broader 4G expansion, deployment of 5G networks in the country

As the 5G-C band spectrum is still a nascent technology in Germany, it isn’t a factor in the German deployments

Vodafone Germany reached 45 million people with its 5G network, marking a milestone in its evolution to a more digital future.

Vodafone has built over 18,000 antennas in 6,000 locations, is equipped with 5G technology in rural and urban areas, and is working hard to expand its capacity to provide customers with fast mobile internet speeds. The German telco also launched its 5G Standalone (SA) network in partnership with Ericsson, Nokia, Qualcomm, and OPPO.

Germany’s big three carriers deploying 5G

In addition to this, Germany’s big three carriers — Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom, and Telefónica Deutschland — have switched off their 3G networks to focus on broader 4G expansion and deployment of 5G networks in the country. The carriers agreed that 5G is being rolled out faster and accelerated by cooperation among the telecommunication service providers.

The standardized 5G frameworks designed to ease deployment in Germany are allowing other German carriers to benefit from it. Around 70 local operators can participate in the 5G expansion after an agreement between 1&1 Versatel and BUGLAS, the German Fiber Optic Association.

Vodafone to use different MHz ranges

Vodafone Germany has confirmed that it will be deploying the 700MHz range in rural areas to offer data rates of up to 200Mbps. The 3500MHz band is rolled out in high traffic areas such as train stations and stadiums, where it can support speeds of 1Gbps.

The telco has already used the 1800MHz band to provide excellent mobile broadband with 5G in densely populated cities, residential areas, and suburbs. Vodafone has also activated its first 5G antenna in the 26GHz band, at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

YOU MIGHT LIKE The AT&T and Verizon plan to mitigate 5G risk

US confusion over 5G

5G networks have been progressively rolled out in countries throughout the world. According to Accenture’s latest economic modeling analysis, the impact of 5G on the European economy will drive up to US$2.73 trillion in total gross output (sales) growth between 2021 and 2025.

Over the same period, 5G will add up to US$1.36 trillion to European GDP and create or transform up to 20 million jobs across all sectors of the economy. Meanwhile, a study by Boston Consulting Group reported that the 5G infrastructure in the US is expected to add US$1.5 trillion to the American economy and create 4.5 million jobs over the next decade.

Still, there’s much confusion in the US, where carriers reporting 5G network access are just increasing 4G-LTE speeds. The other concern is that power levels for 5G transmitters could interrupt aircraft equipment and technology within the vicinity.

However, in Europe, 5G networks are available in some countries and haven’t caused any problems for airline companies. The European Union Safety Agency (EASA) has not yet identified any risk or unsafe interference from 5G networks on aircraft in Europe.

As the 5G-C band spectrum is still a nascent technology in Germany, it isn’t a factor in the German deployments.