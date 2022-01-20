McAfee and FireEye merger produces XDR provider Trellix

Trellix is the new cybersecurity company formed following the merger of McAfee Enterprise and FireEye

Organizations around the world are looking towards XDR solutions as a means to have better control and visibility on their cybersecurity. The SaaS-based, vendor-specific threat detection and incident response tool enables an enterprise to go beyond typical detective controls.

Gartner describes XDR or extended detection and response as a unified security incident detection and response platform that automatically collects and correlates data from multiple propriety security components. With XDR, organizations will have a holistic view of threats across the entire tech landscape and have information provided in real-time.

With XDR being highly sought after, it is not surprising that Trellix, the new business emerging from the McAfee Enterprise and FireEye merger, plans to deliver XDR to organizations with a focus on accelerating technology innovation through machine learning and automation.

William Chisholm, Managing Partner at Symphony Technology Group (STG), the private equity partner that owns Trellix said that customers can expect Trellix’s living security platform to deliver bold innovation across the XDR market.

Trellix will deliver its brand promise to build resilient and confident organizations through living security — security technology that learns and adapts to protect operations from the most advanced threat actors.

According to Bryan Palma, the CEO of Trellix, as today’s organizations push to digitally transform their outfits, a strong security foundation is required to ensure continued innovation, growth, and resiliency.

“Trellix’s XDR platform protects our customers as we bring security to life with automation, machine learning, extensible architecture, and threat intelligence,” added Palma.

Designed to accelerate the effectiveness of security operations, Trellix’s XDR ecosystem provides customers with the capability to ingest over six hundred native and open security technologies. By providing security analysts with better insight, granting more control, and delivering comprehensive threat context, analysts can save time and act decisively to remediate threats.

Michelle Salvado, Senior Vice President, Engineering at Trellix ao highlighted that Trellix’s evolved XDR framework is rooted in its ability to adaptively strengthen detection through machine learning analytics, equating to always-on learning in the face of dynamic threat actors.

“We enable this automation by not limiting choice but expanding it. Extensive native integrations coupled with a broad network of API partnerships allow you to create configurations optimized to your needs. In addition, our experts leverage their SecOps knowledge to act as an extension of your team all while you have the ability to embed security to achieve even greater efficiencies,” explained Michelle.

For Frank Dickson, program vice president, Cybersecurity Products, IDC, the promise of XDR dramatically improves security efficacy, and the vendors that can deliver on that promise will capture market share.

“However, integrating context and delivering outcomes takes resources and work. It is a monumental effort made possible with the right security partner. With a combined product portfolio that spans endpoint, network, messaging, data protection, and cloud services, Trellix has an impressive multi-technology portfolio to address the promise of XDR,” commented Dickson.

STG is also expected to launch the McAfee Enterprise Secure Service Edge (SSE) portfolio as a separate business later this quarter, inclusive of Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA).