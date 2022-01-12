Arm says blocking Nvidia acquisition discourages competition

12 January 2022 | 1 Shares
Nvidia Arm deal benefits both parties
Xavier Kong

@

xavier@hybrid.co

All stories

  • The blocking of the US$40 billion Nvidia acquisition of Arm will likely lessen innovation and investment in the UK, argued critics
  • Investment heavyweight Softbank was the initial proposer of Nvidia-Arm acquisition deal

READ NEXT

Competing with the long-running Intel vs AMD vs Nvidia central processors rivalry, Amazon came out with its 3rd-gen Graviton chip and Trn1 AWS claims the new chipsets will help customers significantly improve performance, cost, and energy efficiency [see_also_flex pos='left' post_id='206950'] When Amazon acquired Annapurna Labs in 2016, the tech giant was seriously evaluating to build custom chips for its cloud infrastructure services, to give it an edge against its arch-rivals, Microsoft and Google. Today, the company has two new custom chips that would give Intel Corp, Nvidia Corp and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) a run for their money. At its re:Invent 2021 conference yesterday, Amazon unveiled the Graviton3 and Trn1 chipsets. The former is basically the next generation of its custom ARM-based chip for artificial intelligence (AI) inferencing applications while Trn1 is a new instance for training deep learning models in the cloud. Amazon Web Services (AWS) CEO Adam Selipsky said during his keynote address that his market-leading public cloud company is focused on "making the full power of machine learning available for all customers. Lowering the cost of training and inference are major steps of the journey." AWS vs Intel vs AMD vs Nvidia The third generation of Graviton will soon be made available in AWC’s C7g instances, the company said, adding that the processors are optimized for workloads including high-performance computing, batch processing, media encoding, scientific modeling, ad serving, and distributed analytics. Selipsky says that Graviton3 is up to 25% faster for general-computer workload and provides two times faster floating-point performance for scientific workloads, two times faster performance for cryptographic workloads, and three times faster performance for machine learning workloads versus Graviton2. To top it off, Graviton3 uses up to 60% less energy for the same performance compared with the previous generation, Selipsky claims. Amazon’s vice president of Elastic Compute Cloud Dave Brown told Reuters that the company expects it to provide a better performance per dollar than Intel's chips. To top it off, AWS still works closely with Intel, AMD, and Nvidia and Brown said AWS wants to keep the computing market competitive by offering an additional chip choice. [see_also_flex pos='wide' post_id='208827'] Graviton3 and Trn1 According to Selipsky, Trn1 will be Amazon’s instance for machine learning training, delivering up to 800Gbps of networking and bandwidth, making it well-suited for large-scale, multi-node distributed training use cases. Customers can leverage up to tens of thousands of clusters of Trn1 instances for training models containing upwards of trillions of parameters. As per reports online, Trn1 supports popular frameworks including Google’s TensorFlow, Facebook’s PyTorch, and MxNet and uses the same Neuron SDK as Inferentia, the company’s cloud-hosted chip for machine learning inference. Amazon is quoting 30% higher throughput and 45% lower cost-per-inference compared with the standard AWS GPU instances

Amazon takes on Intel, AMD, & Nvidia with custom computing chips

Chipmakers Nvidia and Arm have hit back against detractors and critics of the US$40 billion Nvidia-Arm deal, with both companies stating that blocking the deal will actually discourage competition, the opposite intent of the critics and detractors.

The duo argued that critics were actually insulting competitors Intel and AMD by saying that they could not compete with Arm. “No industry observer can seriously contend that Intel, AMD, and Arm’s other competitors are so incapable that they cannot even compete with Arm. Intel and AMD are the industry leaders, not also-rans,” argued Nvidia and Arm.

It was further pointed out that blocking the Nvidia-Arm deal would not promote competition, and could reduce British investment. “It would likely result in less investment in the UK, fewer resources for Arm, less innovation, and less competition worldwide,” proclaimed the duo.

The concerns raised against the Nvidia-Arm deal

This follows the recent decision by the UK that the deal raises “serious competition concerns”, in addition to the deal already facing possible probes on national security grounds.

Following its own investigation, Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) highlighted concerns that included possible price rises to semiconductors, already facing a global shortage because of the pandemic.

“We’re concerned that Nvidia controlling Arm could create real problems for Nvidia’s rivals by limiting their access to key technologies, and ultimately stifling innovation across a number of important and growing markets,” CMA Chief Executive Andrea Coscelli said in a statement.

This was then followed by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filing a lawsuit in administrative court to block the acquisition deal as well, on the basis that the deal would give one of the largest chip companies control over computing technology and designs that competitors rely on to develop their own chips.

“The FTC is suing to block the largest semiconductor chip merger in history to prevent a chip conglomerate from stifling the innovation pipeline for next-generation technologies,” said Holly Vedova, the head of the agency’s bureau of competition, in a press release announcing its move.

Misplaced blame?

However, contrary to common perception, chipmaker giant Nvidia was not the party that came up with the acquisition proposal. A document penned by Nvidia and Arm regarding the deal revealed that JapaneseSoftbank, the current owner of Arm, was the one that approached Nvidia with the proposed acquisition.

Softbank was going to exit Arm as it was nearing the end of its investment period, and proposed the acquisition to Nvidia instead due to the opportunities it would present to both parties.

“When SoftBank approached Nvidia with the possibility to buy Arm, the parties realized that Nvidia would be uniquely suited to help Arm create new intellectual properties and develop a world-class ecosystem that could stand as an alternative to x86, giving customers more choice and growing markets worldwide.”

“A viable alternative ecosystem would spur growth and demand for Nvidia’s platforms. It would encourage the x86 giants to innovate and expand their offerings as well, benefitting Nvidia,” said the tandem in the joint document.

The other option for Softbank’s exit was to set up an initial public offering (IPO) for Arm, which is the option deal opponents are favoring. However, Softbank had considered and rejected an IPO in 2019, and again in early 2020, due to the IPOs not being able to give Softbank the necessary return on its investment.

“We contemplated an IPO but determined that the pressure to deliver short-term revenue growth and profitability would suffocate our ability to invest, expand, move fast and innovate,” said Arm’s CEO, Simon Segars, adding that Arm faces significant challenges to growth as a standalone business.


Xavier Kong

@

xavier@hybrid.co

All stories



Meta is under fire with UK watchdog over child safety in VR
Meta under fire from UK watchdog over child safety in VR

12 January 2022

wearable tech
Wearable tech innovations fit like a glove at CES 2022

12 January 2022

quantum computing companies
Quantum computing companies to see real-world use cases in 2022

11 January 2022