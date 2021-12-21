Give a special gift of wearable tech for your remote coworker

One in ten people already owns some wearable tech, and while these devices are more common for personal use, they can be incredibly beneficial in the workplace

Wearable tech is becoming a significant trend in the workplace, with employees using it to improve their performance and productivity

It’s projected to reach US$18.16 billion by 2028, according to a Grand View Research study

Wearable tech is one of the hottest trends this holiday season. From Google Glass to Fitbit, wearables have millions of consumers itching to get their hands on them. Wearable tech is not just a trend — it’s an industry: It’s projected to reach US$18.16 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 13.8% from 2021 to 2028, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc.

Consumers support the tech wearables market as there has been increased awareness about the need to adopt energy-efficient products, changing lifestyles, and better living standards.

Tis the season: Wearable tech takes over the workplace

As telecommuting and remote working become more popular, finding gift ideas for your remote workers can be difficult. It’s important to know which products make good gifts for the holidays. Here are reasons why wearable tech is an excellent gift, and what to buy for your favorite remote workers.

Wearable tech is becoming a significant workplace trend, with employees using it to improve their performance and productivity. The devices range from smartwatches that track employees’ physical activity levels, to wearables that monitor brain waves for concentration. As a result, workers can increase both their overall productivity and well-being.

Wi-Fi Mesh Network Systems

Wi-Fi Mesh Network Systems have been around for years, but they are becoming more popular as people become increasingly aware of the issues with traditional router systems. A mesh network is a system in which multiple routers work together to create one extensive wireless network covering most of your home or office.

The routers communicate wirelessly and do not need to be hardwired into a modem. Some Wi-Fi Mesh Networks on the market right now are TP-Link Deco M9 Plus Mesh Wi-Fi System, Amazon Eero Pro 6 and Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi 6 System AX6000 (RBK852).

Smart Clothing

Smart clothing is a new technology that turns clothes into sensors, so the information from these garments can measure and monitor various health indicators. This allows people to track vital signs such as heart rate, respiration levels and even body temperature. In addition, smart clothing can be used for fitness tracking, monitoring workout intensity and calories burned during exercise.

Sensoria fitness socks are a new concept in the fitness world that may be the next big thing. They are based on Sensoria’s unique technology, which provides feedback to your feet while you exercise. Sensoria tech is built into the soles of their premium fitness footwear and clothing collection, making it possible for users to get real-time data about their runs and workouts.

Snap’s Spectacles are back for the third time with some new features. This sunglasses-like camera glasses device is still a fun and useful gadget that allows hands-free recording of videos and photos. It has an 8GB memory capacity to record approximately 150 videos or 2,000 pictures in full HD.