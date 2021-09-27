Finally, a search engine that optimizes B2B search results

Zimmi.com is the world’s first exclusive B2B search engine

Using proprietary AI algorithms, the search engine integrates 3rd-party vendor verification to help businesses navigate within a secure ecosystem

The platform currently has over 64 million unique searchable keywords from over 200 countries.

The search engine is a critical tool in today’s business arsenal. While most consumers use search engines to find a variety of things, businesses also rely on search engines to connect them to suppliers and such.

However, while millions of consumers search on Google, Yahoo!, and Bing every day to find what they want in seconds, businesses and B2B buyers are struggling to find the results and solutions they need through these platforms. In most cases, they would have to scan through the results to find their desired search outcome, which can be teething and time-consuming.

Supply chain disruptions, manufacturing delays, and price increases have placed a cumulative strain on business-to-business (B2B) operations around the world. And with the pandemic still contributing to all these as well, the ability to use a search engine to get the desired results is crucial.

With e-commerce at an all-time high, the B2B e-commerce market is expected to increase by more than 70% by 2027 , according to a report by DHL. And the market is only going to get more competitive for businesses as well with more features and technologies coming in to enhance business operations.

To help B2B buyers and sellers maintain connections in an increasingly competitive global marketplace, Zimmi.com was kicked off. The search platform is the world’s first exclusive B2B search engine and online community, intentionally built to deliver verified search results for organizations of all sizes. The search engine platform currently hosts over 20 million verified suppliers from over 200 countries with more than 64 million unique searchable keywords.

“For far too long, B2B organizations have been challenged to compete for brand visibility, clicks, and conversion on popular B2C search engines. That all changes today, because now you can Zimmi!” said Thi Thi Hoang, President of Zimmi.com.

Hoang explained that the search engine integrates third-party vendor verification and proprietary AI technology algorithms to help businesses of all sizes search in a secure ecosystem with the confidence that every buyer click, and seller connection, is a trusted leader.

A seamless B2B search engine experience

Zimmi also ensures that customer experience and data ethics are at the core of their platform. Leveraging AI and machine learning, their data scientists mine and extract data assets that are offered at a competitive price and with meticulous care to meet privacy and ethical standards.

According to Zimmi.com co-founder and director Mike Quaid, “Data monetization—by way of one-off data purchases, ongoing subscriptions, and/or data usage licenses—is intended to help businesses make more confident decisions, optimize predictive models, boost productivity, and increase ROI. This strategy only works if we earn and maintain the trust of our buyers and sellers – which is why it’s at the center of everything we do.”

Among the features of Zimmi include the abilities for B2B search to take center stage. Currently, search engines cater mostly to consumers who are often country-focused, which isn’t ideal for B2B. With Zimmi, the focus will strictly be on B2B to ensure that advertisers’ clicks are verified buyers from businesses, government agencies, or non-profit organizations. Zimmi can verify that the buyers using the search engine are legitimate and have been properly vetted.

The platform also empowers instant flexibility for supply chain navigation. As logistical pressures and supply chain breakdowns continue to squeeze B2B buyers, Zimmi is positioned to help teams rapidly change course and stand up new relationships with trusted sellers worldwide.

Businesses can also narrow down their search based on their organization’s unique needs and priorities. This includes country, regional radius, past user ratings, prices, and more. It also allows businesses to reach out to vendors across the world, reducing the location-based search results.