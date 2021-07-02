Red Hat OpenShift betters possibilities for business workloads

READ NEXT IBM and Samsung team with Red Hat to push Industry 4.0 innovation

Tech developers enjoy using open-source software to learn and develop new applications. When it comes to container-based applications, businesses are leveraging more on Red Hat OpenShift to ensure they can meet the demands of modern applications.

In January this year, TechHQ highlighted three open-source giants to watch out for. And it’s not surprising that Canonical, Suse, and Red Hat are continuing to innovate the open-source industry with more innovations for developers. Interestingly, Red Hat seems to be offering a bit more with OpenShift.

As one of the biggest contributors, Red Hat continues to help the open-source community in developing newer tools to deal with modern applications. With Kubernetes now becoming mainstream in app development, Red Hat OpenShift was introduced as an open-source container orchestration platform for enterprises.

In fact, Kubernetes is now the flagbearer for creating and running agile IT for most organizations. The IT outcomes of Kubernetes are clear: 95% of businesses report clear benefits from adopting Kubernetes, with more efficient resource utilization and shorter software development cycles among the top benefits cited.

The latest version, Red Hat OpenShift 4.8 helps businesses accelerate the creation of cloud-native applications without abandoning their existing environments and IT investments. A recent Red Hat-sponsored study conducted by Pulse highlighted evolving trends for application usage on Kubernetes. Respondents reported a wide variety of workloads deployed on containers and Kubernetes, including:

Databases or data cache

Data ingestion, cleansing, analytics

Logging and monitoring

Web and application servers

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning software

Custom apps based on Java and Microsoft .NET frameworks

According to Joe Fernandes, Vice President and General Manager for Cloud Platforms at Red Hat, the latest OpenShift version will make it easier for organizations to run a diverse mix of workloads. This includes data-driven intelligent applications to the mission-critical traditional applications that teams are working to modernize. As more businesses use the hybrid cloud, they can be sure their workloads are supported no matter where it resides.

Today, various industries from banking and finance to e-commerce are leveraging OpenShift to create and deploy new applications. Some of the largest organizations around the world including AXA France, Bao-zun, Türkiye İş Bankası, and WorldPay from FIS have benefited from OpenShift. This includes modern data analytics with AI/ML as well as modernizing traditional applications built on Java and .NET frameworks. The newest version also helps them to further accelerate developing and running a mix of applications across the hybrid cloud.

For insurance companies like AXA France, their cloud solution architect Pierre-Henri Gache explained that OpenShift helps them deploy large AI/ML models to automate their contract subscription process. They have also built AI/ML models to automatically scan and validate documents as well as improve client satisfaction.

Another company benefiting from OpenShift is Bao-zun, a leading e-commerce solution provider in China. They use OpenShift to support the operation of several key business systems, including online services, digital marketing, e-commerce operations, warehousing and logistics services, and customer service.

In banking and finance, a Turkish bank, Türkiye İş Bankası uses OpenShift for its AI applications, including ATM optimization, income estimations, pricing, and other AIOps and NLP-based apps. The bank is running more than 30 AI/ML applications in production for AI workloads on OpenShift. It allows the bank to manage its MLOps pipeline including AI model development, deployment, and monitoring.

Merchant services and payment processing provider WorldPay by FIS needed a solution that is both scalable and secured to run key payment applications. OpenShift provided them the needs as they also met PCI-DDS compliance for processing payments. WorldPay has since seen increased efficiency and better time-to-market.

As demand for better experiences and services by consumers grows, organizations will need to ensure they have the right tools with them to meet the demands. Open source continues to be a platform to share and get the best ideas. And now with the latest updates to Red Hat OpenShift, businesses can be assured that they can develop, test, run and properly manage workloads before rolling them out.