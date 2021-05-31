Why online food delivery companies are betting big on AI and ML

AI and ML offer solutions to optimize and automate processes, save money, and reduce human error for many industries

Today artificial intelligence and machine learning have become pervasive focal points for businesses, including the food delivery trade

When it comes to the food industry, technical innovation isn’t necessarily the first thing that comes to mind. But these days, technology in the food industry is an essential part of food production and delivery processes. The increasing competition among food delivery companies to improve customer retention rates and product quality has forced the companies to explore new ways of improvement. Hence, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have become dominant focal points for businesses, especially among food delivery companies.

According to AI and ML experts from Quantzig, “Food delivery industry players are now revolutionizing the food industry by leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance their market reach and customer satisfaction rates.” As cognitive technologies transform the way people use online services to order food, the global data analytics and advisory firm said it becomes imperative for online food delivery companies to comprehend customer needs, identify the dents, and bridge gaps by offering what has been missing in the online food delivery business.

“The combination of big data, AI, and machine learning is driving real innovation in the food and beverage industry. Such technologies have been proven to deliver fact-based results to online food delivery companies that possess the data and the required analytics expertise,” it added.

How food delivery companies are improving

Leading online food delivery players today are using AI and machine learning to redesign workflows and improve the way they operate. By doing so, businesses have achieved massive success and have been able to capture a significant portion of their market share. Besides that, AI and ML allow for efficient planning of delivery routes and demand forecasting.

Quantzig said AI and advanced ML algorithms have a significant impact on the way food delivery companies estimate and forecast demand. The use of cognitive technologies also helps plan the best possible delivery routes and logistics in a much efficient manner. AI and ML also play an integral role in predicting food trends, helping online food delivery companies to identify and capitalize on the new flavors and changing popular tastes that are most preferred by their consumers.

Additionally, the proliferation of AI and ML in the food industry has contributed significantly to the growing popularity of chatbots that enable online food delivery companies to enhance customer relationships. Its growing popularity and use cases can also be attributed to its ability to drive online experiences and enhance market share by targeting tech-savvy users.

AI & ML – Trusted allies in food tech

Amidst the global Covid-19 outbreak, the benefits of online food delivery were self-evident, as it encouraged consumer access to prepared meals and empowered food suppliers to keep operating. The unparalleled expertise that AI and ML offer to online food businesses are already moving the industry to a new standard of acceptable excellence.

Tese intelligent solutions can lead to fewer human errors, reduced waste of food products, as well as lower costs for storage/transportation – thereby gaining happier customers with quick and effective services. Furthermore, the technology helps transform the way consumers use online services to order food.