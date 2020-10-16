Zoom’s spin-off platform “OnZoom” will put the company in a segment of the market between major live-streaming platforms such as Twitch and Youtube

Depending on the Zoom Meeting license, users can list and sell tickets to events via OnZoom for up to 100 to 1,000 attendees

At this point in the ongoing global pandemic, the chances that you’ve already used Zoom to not only attend meetings, but to take part in family gatherings, attend classes, and conduct workshops are the kind of odds that bookies are no longer taking bets on. It’s a given.

Following on from their pandemic-linked success, the video-calling platform Zoom has launched a spin-off that will put on live virtual events that people will have to pay in order to attend. The spin-off service called “OnZoom” builds on the exposure enjoyed by the company throughout 2020. Initially sought in order to sign up corporate clients, Zoom soon found its software being adopted for a variety of other purposes, including weddings and school classes.

Novel services

The platform reached more than 300 million daily call participants earlier this year, and its shares have risen more than 600%. As the pandemic drags on, social gatherings like poetry readings and yoga classes are finding themselves hosting events on Zoom. OnZoom provides businesses a way to charge for dial-in admissions to those events.

The massive adoption of Zoom seen this year has proven just how successful the platform has been at helping serve as a space for collaborations, as people and businesses around the world conduct crucial meetings from in front of their devices.

The company’s decision to pivot signals an endearing ability to meet people where they are and offer services that others do not — all during a period when activities normally undertaken in person have forcibly been moved online during lockdown.

Flagship OnZoom partner, WW has been offering its members virtual workshops via Zoom during the pandemic.

“At WW, our mission is to inspire healthy habits for real life – for everyone – and we are always looking for new ways to make wellness more accessible,” said Gail Tifford, WW chief brand officer, in a Zoom blog. “With so many people spending time on Zoom, we saw an opportunity to not only collaborate with a like-minded brand but to bring our behavior-change expertise to the forefront and inspire people around the world to live healthier happier lives,” added Tifford.

Plans to capitalize

OnZoom will put the company in a segment of the market between major live-streaming platforms including Twitch and YouTube, as well as one-on-one calls. Users can list and sell tickets to events via OnZoom for up to 100 to 1,000 attendees depending on their Zoom Meeting license.

For now, the company does not intend to take a cut, however, it has been said that they could start charging from next year.

The company’s latest platform launch follows Zoom’s decision to make communication more secure by offering the option to use free end-to-end encryption beginning on October 19.

In what has been an incredibly draining year for a lot of businesses, Zoom’s plans to capitalize on persistent trends may not come as a surprise.