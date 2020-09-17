Mobile ERP — 6 perks to having software in your pocket

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) has traditionally been a slow-moving system, with little to no change to its technology.

Recent trends, however, show that ERP is undergoing a volley of change that will require all companies to update or be left behind within just a few years.

In an era of instant access to information, today’s mobile workforce expects even the heftiest of enterprise software to be accessible anywhere, on any device.

Mobile ERP apps give executives and employees access to real-time information, as well as customer communications, and to meet this growing demand, Enterprise Resource Planning is going mobile. As much of the workforce remains in remote or flexible working patterns post-pandemic, ERP providers are responding with solutions befitting of a mobile, distributed enterprise.

ERP mobile apps let workforces send push notifications, create events, review and approve time, sales orders, and expenses from practically anywhere with a secure internet connection. Many businesses may have already adopted mobile technologies, however, if they’re not used correctly and efficiently they could be wasting time and money.

Mobile ERP

These are six key benefits to having access to mobile Enterprise Resource Planning solutions in your pocket and on the go.

# 1 | Flexibility

The days of having stacks of files stashed in cabinets and drawers, or filling the tops of desks were really not too long ago. At the time, executives sacrificed half their time organizing information just to find exactly what they were looking for.

Having a cloud environment puts this to an end and gives businesses a vital advantage by not having to sacrifice precious time and space.

Mobile-based ERP provides unrivaled convenience in data logging by making it easy for workers to enter all relevant data accurately, whenever the need arises, without re-keying the data into backend systems when they’re back at their desk.

# 2 | Quality data

Data is undeniably integral in today’s business world and mobile-based ERP offers a great advantage in terms of data that forms the basis of the ERP system.

Mobile-based ERP can be designed to capture bad data and erase it from entering your ERP system, thus helping you to collect data more easily.

# 3 | Greater productivity

Mobile-based ERP also allows companies to gain a competitive advantage by providing instant access into real-time business data, while at the same time having the capability to take necessary actions on your mobile device.

Approval times that may take days can now be shortened with mobile-based ERP, which provides a huge advantage to senior executives who have full access to mobile devices.

Mobile-based ERP helps to use that time more productively by providing mobile workers all the right tools, materials, and information to eliminate downtime significantly, giving companies who implement this technology that extra edge over competitors.

# 4 | More visibility

Tracking activities in multiple areas has never been easier with mobile-based ERP. If there is a need to monitor business operations in different locations, this can be done at the tip of their fingers with ease.

By having the ability to anticipate the demand, companies can evaluate the status of their business and plan in real-time with the information and data they get from different points.

This, in turn, helps mobile workers deepen business relationships and quicken their response times immensely.

# 5 | Agile systems

For most users of the mobile-based ERP, it will allow them to simplify strenuous and time-consuming processes that would have been tedious and repetitive.

In addition to existing ERP applications, mobile-based ERP provides valuable flexibility that takes away unnecessary heavy lifting that existed before.

# 6 | Improved quality of service

With instant access to relevant information regardless of where mobile workers may be, mobile-based ERP enables any queries to be resolved and data to be provided to customers immediately. This serves to help boost sales prospects to customers who would otherwise have had to wait.

This type of enterprise mobility allows employees to retrieve customer information on-site, making important discussions and meetings more effective by easily personalizing them to each client’s unique needs and history.

As workforces become more flexible, digital, and remote due to the global pandemic, mobility is set to become more and more prevalent in the workplace. It’s therefore vital that organizations choose a system that can scale their business, while also having the capability to integrate with new technology solutions.