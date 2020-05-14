Superdry enlists robots to ramp up efforts in fulfillment centers

Superdry deployed 46 robots to its UK distribution center in Burton-upon-Trent

Up to four million commercial robots are expected to be employed in 50,000 warehouses by 2025

Robots bring increased accuracy and speed in handling orders and returns

According to ABI Research, it’s estimated four million commercial robots will be deployed across 50,000 warehouses by 2025, to fulfill the ever-growing demand for same-day delivery in e-commerce.

READ NEXT Why big industrial robotics firms’ stocks are ticking higher

While the robots we are familiar with take a humanoid form (think C-3PO and R2-D2), the robots designed for warehouses take on a more minimalist shape. British online grocery store Ocado is one notable case study, and its factory in Andover is a real example of what a fully-automated fulfillment center looks like.

The futuristic-looking warehouse operates on an impressive scale, handling close to 10 percent of the company’s US$1.9 billion annual UK turnover and processing up to 65,000 orders per week.

The potential of a completely automated factory powered by robots are surely not one to be missed by business leaders in the retail space. Hence, retailers are increasingly experimenting with robots to boost capacity and productivity in fulfillment centers.

Superdry gets robotic

Superdry, a leading fashion brand, is the latest retailer to integrate robots and automation to its multi-channel fulfillment centers.

In 2018, the UK fashion company first tested six autonomous Hikrobot carriers at a distribution center in Burton-upon-Trent. After the success of the program, Superdry advanced to install 46 robots in its British distribution center.

The new fleet of robots is set to help the company optimize its fulfillment operations and keep up with the rapid processing of returns across its multi-channel business model, including retail, wholesale, and e-commerce.

So how do robots work hand-in-hand with their human colleagues?

In this case, “the robots work in unison with manual pickers, automatically selecting and lifting modular pick-walls and transporting them to pick-to-light stations where a predetermined pick-face is presented to the operative,” according to a report shared with TechHQ.

The use of pick-to-light technology dramatically streamlined workflow, and such design capability can offer up to 600 picks per hour, with close to perfect (99.9 percent) accuracy.

Another significant benefit of introducing robots to a distribution center is the enhanced processing of returns.

At the Burton-upon-Trent facility, about 99 percent of returns can be processed and re-dispatched within 24 hours, with a large volume being re-dispatched within an hour. This is due to the increased volume of returns processed with the aid of robots, bringing the total number of fewer than 100 units to 300 and more units processed per hour.

On a daily basis, the efficiency of the system is poised to boost Superdry’s distribution center capacity but also enable the expansion of its fulfillment processes. Most essentially, for retailers, coping with the influx of demands during seasonal holidays is universal and prevalent.

YOU MIGHT LIKE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE Mozilla in space – a show of how humans could work alongside robots

Superdry is no exception to the challenge of scaling up to meet the mass volume of fulfillment requests during the peak season, and it is innovative solutions such as the introduction of robots in fulfillment centers that set retailers apart from its competitors.

Director of Logistics at Superdry, Gordon Knox, shared: “The adoption of robotics has come about through a requirement to cut operating costs and to reduce our reliance on labor. The headcount we needed to attract during peak periods was resulting in us having to adjust our pay structure beyond what we ideally wanted to pay.

“To increase outbound capacity, it wasn’t just a matter of hiring 10 more pickers, it was a case of ramping up other activities, such as replenishment, to support those additional pickers,” he said.

To date, the expanded operation aims to handle the entire picking and put-away of womenswear with plans to introduce an additional of 60 more robots to handle menswear.

Robots and automation are securing their positions in retail and logistics. Whether it is ramping up efforts in fulfillment centers to meet full capacity or serving customers with a ‘smile’ (such as Softbank’s humanoid robot Pepper), robots are capable of roles in the back-end as well as the front-end of businesses.