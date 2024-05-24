Want a high paying tech job? Pivot to a career in cybersecurity

Looking for a way to reinvigorate your tech career? Or perhaps you’re trying to think of ways to insulate your skills against the ever-encroaching capabilities of Generative AI.

Whatever your motivation, a pivot to cybersecurity could be the answer.

According to analysis conducted by Mordor Intelligence, the U.S. cybersecurity market size is expected to grow from $85.79 billion in 2024 to $126.57 billion by 2029, an increase of 8.09% CAGR.

In fact, recent data compiled by the IMF has found that the risk of extreme financial losses from cybersecurity are on the rise and have quadrupled since 2017 to $2.5 billion (over the past 20 years, $12 billion has been lost to cybercrime).

Although financial institutions are attempting to insulate themselves and their customers from increasingly sophisticated ransomware attacks, the reality is that the field of cybersecurity is suffering from a talent shortage, despite many organizations across various industries adopting a proactive and strategic approach.

The silver lining? Opportunities abound for those who want to work in the sector.

“Embarking on a career in cybersecurity involves cultivating a strong foundation in computer science and essential technical skills,” says Aileen Allkins, CEO of TeKnowledge, a digital transformation consultancy that offers managed services, digital skilling solutions and cybersecurity strategies.

Allkins also advises that a robust educational background paired with a focus on developing key competencies such as analytical problem-solving and effective communication is critical.

“These skills enable professionals to identify vulnerabilities and articulate security strategies clearly. In the ever-evolving field of cybersecurity, ongoing learning and practical experience are highly valued by organizations.

“The ability to adapt to rapid technological changes and lead security strategies is highly sought after in both government and enterprise sectors.”

Security analyst roles are a good place to start however Allkins shares that for those with leadership aspirations, advancing towards senior positions like security consultant, manager or chief information security officer (CISO) should be considered.

