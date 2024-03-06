Cybersecurity professionals are in exceptional demand

Research by Gartner has predicted that by 2025, nearly half of all cybersecurity leaders will look to change jobs, with a quarter of them leaving the industry due to work-related stressors. The responsibility cybersec leaders have is rising thanks to the evolving landscape of cyber threats, which constantly demand innovative solutions and proactive defences. Another study from (ISC)2 found that nearly 70 percent of cyber professionals claim their organization doesn’t currently have enough cybersecurity staff. Gartner said the resulting talent shortage will ultimately be responsible for over half of significant cyber incidents. Such events are costly, both in the direct financial sense through operational downtime and data recovery, and in the form of reputational damage.

The manufacturing industry is the most vulnerable to cyber attacks

The problem is particularly relevant in manufacturing, which was the top industry affected by ransomware in 2023. The sector is becoming increasingly connected through the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), incorporating sensors, actuators, and other devices networked together with computers’ industrial applications. This expands the attack surface available for cyber criminals to exploit to gain unauthorized access, disrupt operations, or steal sensitive data.

Manufacturers are also often targeted because a successful attack can impact all equipment and IIoT devices, leading to complete operational stoppage, with ripple effects on the supply chain. For example, in 2022, a ransomware attack on Kojima Industries Corporation, a vehicle parts manufacturer, forced Toyota to shut down 14 factories for 24 hours.

Additional common challenges the industry faces include intellectual property theft, user error, phishing, and espionage. It is therefore essential that manufacturers have robust business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) plans in place.

The security benefits of cloud or co-location services

The cyber security measures available to manufacturing businesses largely depend on where they store their critical data, whether on-premises, with a cloud service provider, or at a colocation data center.

On-premises infrastructure involves hosting servers locally, while colocation provides secure data center space for servers and equipment. Cloud services offer virtualized resources accessible over the internet, enabling on-demand access to computing power and storage. Many organizations have been moving away from on-premises infrastructure for several years due to its high upfront costs and maintenance requirements. Colocation and cloud services eliminate these expenses and offer greater scalability and flexibility, catering to the fluctuating demands of the manufacturing industry. Organizations that utilize colo and cloud can easily scale up resources in response to growth or a need for increased computing power for data analysis and other applications.

On top of this, colocation and cloud service providers tend to offer advanced security features that are not available when hosting on-premises. These might include physical measures like biometric access and 24/7 surveillance, or network features like advanced firewalls, intrusion detection systems, EDR/MDR, SIEM, and DDoS protection. They can encrypt customer or financial data in transit and at rest, providing an additional layer of security for the most sensitive information.

The provider should conduct regular security audits to ensure compliance with the industry standards relevant to manufacturing and data protection, like the SOC, HIPAA, and NIST frameworks. These can significantly ease a manufacturing company’s burden of achieving and maintaining compliance independently. Outsourcing IT infrastructure to colocation or cloud service providers also supplies businesses with additional third-party expertise. The third-party team can provide deeper insights into existing and emerging threats while offering invaluable guidance about how the company might best detect and defend against them. This allows manufacturers to allocate resources more efficiently, focusing on their core competencies while leaving cybersecurity management to the experts.

Colocation and cloud services can form essential components of BCDR plans for organizations. They offer geo-redundancy, ensuring data and applications are replicated across multiple locations to minimize downtime during disasters or cyberattacks. These services also provide reliable data backup solutions, enabling the swift restoration of operations from secure offsite backups to reduce losses. Transitioning to cloud or colocation solutions with a trusted third party can help ensure long-term cybersecurity and operational resilience, providing peace of mind to a highly targeted industry.

Consider DartPoints

DartPoints, a leading provider of colocation, cloud, and cybersecurity, stands out as an invaluable partner for organizations grappling with the escalating threat of cyber attacks.

With a comprehensive suite of tailored cybersecurity solutions, DartPoints provides a unique, multi-layered defense strategy to safeguard manufacturing operations. Its approach encompasses round-the-clock monitoring, robust security protocols, and advanced technologies such as firewalls, intrusion prevention systems, and sophisticated DDoS mitigation tools, ensuring that sensitive manufacturing data and intellectual property remain secure. Moreover, DartPoints offers regular data backup and fast recovery solutions, guaranteeing swift restoration in the event of data loss, while high levels of redundancy and failover capability minimize downtime during disasters.

The company’s customizable security postures cater to manufacturing companies’ unique risk profiles and business requirements, ensuring that security measures are aligned with specific operational needs, reporting requirements, or compliance standards. With 24/7 support and security monitoring services, manufacturing organizations can rely on DartPoints to provide unparalleled protection against cyber threats.

It responds to incidents much faster than a limited in-house team could, and boasts an uptime SLA of 99.999 percent. Its bases across the eastern US ensure low-latency connectivity and easy access.

Discover how cloud and co-location services from DartPoints can protect your manufacturing business from cyber attacks by visiting its website or speaking to one of the team today.