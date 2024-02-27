Lack of work-life balance is driving tech workers to look for a new job

While you might think the recent spate of tech layoffs should automatically equate to tech companies having their pick of top talent, the opposite is true.

According to job site Indeed, the demand for tech workers is outstripping supply and tech companies need to look beyond salaries, on-site snacks and snazzy meeting rooms to lure tech talent.

One way Indeed is attempting to bridge this gap is through its specialized Tech Network of more than 50 technology-specific sites. Designed to help employers hire for competitive and hard-to-fill roles, it aims to tap into passive talent who may not be actively looking for a new role, along with active job seekers.

But bringing job seekers to job ads isn’t enough. Tech workers are looking for employers that are willing to go the extra mile when it comes to workplace benefits including flexible working, onsite and offsite support and work practices that help to minimize work stress, rather than add to it.

In a separate survey conducted by Indeed, tech job seekers admitted that wellbeing is a top priority, and 39% shared that lack of work-life balance was the top reason why they may leave their current role. This was followed by job stress (38%), a job with better benefits (38%), better pay (37%), wanting a fully remote position (37%), and moving to a different location (35%).

Flexibility is also starting to look different: while the concept of a side hustle is nothing new, an increasing amount of tech workers are now working multiple part-time roles or taking on freelance work outside of their full time gig, which is why employer flexibility holds even more sway.

Inclusive workplaces win

And when you look at the data surrounding performance in the workplace, fostering a more inclusive, accommodating environment makes sense—a study conducted by the University of Oxford’s Wellbeing Research Centre in the UK found that companies with better levels of workplace wellbeing were also more profitable, had a better return on assets and higher valuations.

Ultimately, if your current role isn’t working for you on many levels you have options, and if you’re considering looking for something new, the TechHQ Job Board is the ideal place to focus your search. It features thousands of roles in tech companies actively hiring, including the three below.

AI Content Writer, DataAnnotation, Miami

Are you a professional writer or copy editor with proficiency in AI? DataAnnotation is seeking an AI Content Writer to work in either a part- or full-time capacity. The main elements of this job include having conversations with chatbots in order to measure their progress, as well as writing novel conversations in order to teach them what to say. You will also be required to fact-check AI responses and compare the performance of different AI models. You’ll be able to choose what projects you want to work on and work to your own schedule. Interested? Apply here.

DevSecOps Engineer, Kubernetes (Top Secret) – 1003, Reinventing Geospatial, Inc. (RGi), Herndon

As a DevSecOps Engineer with RGi you will work as part of an Agile Operational team to translate real-world needs into technical specifications, making you an integral part of delivering customer focused engineering solutions. You will design and maintain multiple DevOps pipelines that are deployed into the larger system infrastructure. Deployment will be across multiple networks into hybrid architectures with a true big-data footprint (over 10 petabytes). In addition, the DevSecOps Engineer will be responsible for the operations of the Operating System in both virtual and physical environments. Applicants will also require active top secret clearance and be willing to undergo a CI Polygraph test. See the full job description here.

Product Lead, Core Platform, 23andMe, Sunnyvale

23andMe is looking for a Product Lead on the Core Platform team to be responsible for delivering an engaging direct-to-customer offering rooted in genetics and other health data. You will play a key role in rallying cross-functional partners and exploring ways to empower our customers with tools to take a deeper look into their genetics and manage their health. As such, you will shape the information architecture of the products across web and mobile. This role will drive iteration of the user interface, how things are organized, and how users interact with all of our products. You will also drive a pipeline of product features and enhancements, constantly refining priorities to ensure alignment with company goals and overall product vision. Find out more here.

