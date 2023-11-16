Would Great Tech Or Rewards Entice You Back To The Office?

Would it surprise you to discover that an overwhelming majority (89%) of the American workforce has voted in favor of a four-day working week, remote work or hybrid work?

That’s according to a recent Bankrate study, which also found that workers will vote with their feet to get what they want. In fact, 51% say they would switch jobs or industries in order to get that four-day week, hybrid flexibility or full remote.

In the face of this clear employee demand, many companies are continuing with return to office mandates regardless. This muscle-flexing may be a response to a hiring environment during the pandemic period which saw American workers hold more power than before.

Now, the tables are turning again. Major technology companies, including Google, Amazon, Meta, and Apple, are requiring employees to be in the office at least three days a week. And of course, at X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk has adopted an office-only policy for employees.

For tech workers in particular, it can be hard to provide a convincing argument as to why they need to be back in the office. A McKinsey study has identified that 74% prefer to work remotely, across both men and women.

Entice workers back to the office

As a result, many companies are now thinking hard about what they need to do to entice employees back. A KPMG study of 400 U.S. CEOs found that 90% will reward office-based employees with favorable assignments, as well as raises and promotions.

More money is good, but rewarding work with more work isn’t perhaps quite the carrot leaders think it is, so other companies are responding by providing better tech tools, or improving the office environment to make it nicer to be in.

This can be in the form of creating a “cell-office” over open plan, with offices that have doors. Or, adding greenery is another popular move. Google’s St. John’s terminal in New York is a “biophilic office community”, and Amazon’s new HQ2 in Virginia plans to include trees, outdoor hiking trails, and a dog walking park.

But these are all nice-to-haves, and not necessarily compelling reasons for workers to give into a commute once more. When it comes to tangible benefits that American workers want, it is benefits and support for things such as child- and elder-care that people really value.

Language benefits too, are rising in popularity according to a survey from Preply, which found that 88% of U.S. workers said that foreign languages have benefitted their career development, and another 76% saying that learning a foreign language is important for their career prospects.

Leaders, take note. So, if you are looking for a new role with better benefits and ways of working, then make the Tech HQ Job Board your first stop. It contains thousands of roles, like the three below.

Senior Java Engineer, FIS Global, Jacksonville

As a Software Engineer Specialist, you’ll build innovative fintech products that change the way the world pays, banks and invests. You should have a strong engineering background with experience in designing and building highly-scalable, loosely-coupled, event-driven, distributed systems. You’ll be an expert in Java, with extensive knowledge of Java development (10 or more years’), and have excellent object-oriented development skills and experience of database design (relational). FIS Global offers flexibility to achieve your desired work-life balance including paid time off for community work, as well as a broad range of professional education and personal development possibilities. Find out more here.

Senior Site Reliability Engineer (Remote), First American Financial Corporation, Santa Ana

First American Financial Corporation is looking for a Senior Site Reliability Engineer to support automating IT infrastructure tasks and driving SRE best practices, tools, and processes. You’ll proactively maintain and improve reliability of core software systems, prioritize customer satisfaction in all efforts, and continuously learn and adapt to new technologies and methodologies. You’ll bring at least five to seven years’ experience, and a Bachelor’s degree in computer science, IT, or equivalent education and experience. When it comes to benefits, this remote role offers a comprehensive package including medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO/paid sick leave as well as an employee stock purchase plan. Interested? Apply for this position now.

Senior ASIC Design Engineer, NVIDIA, Santa Clara

NVIDIA has continuously reinvented itself over two decades, and more recently, has developed GPU deep learning ignited modern AI. The Senior ASIC Design Engineer will join the Clocks group, responsible for crafting all aspects of SOC clocking, where you will design high frequency clocks. You’ll need an understanding of System Verilog to verify the clocks’ design and will collaborate with the software and product design teams to debug SOC clock silicon bugs. You should have a BS in electrical engineering or equivalent experience (MS preferred), at least seven years’ of relevant work experience, and experience in RTL design (Verilog), verification and logic synthesis. Get all the requirements now.

For more opportunities and a full overview of the industry, visit the Tech HQ Job Board