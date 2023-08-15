Construction is not famous for being the most high-tech industry. In fact, to the uninitiated, it often conjures images of hard hats, steel-toed boots, and blueprints scattered across dusty worksites. Yet, as the world moves into a new era of connectivity, builders and contractors now face a challenge: the reluctance to fully embrace technological solutions that could revolutionise their operations.

One of these solutions is the bespoke construction management platform. While many businesses have taken great pains to set up generic team management software, these often do not offer the most useful features or have the necessary flexibility to address the unique demands of construction projects. Construction management platforms, on the other hand, are tailored to the intricacies of the industry, offering specialised features like Request For Information (RFI) response solutions and revision control of documents.

TechHQ looks at the top five ways such a platform can transform your construction business.

1. Delay prevention

According to McKinsey Global Institute, 77 per cent of construction projects are behind schedule. Delays are common in the industry due to a variety of factors, including unexpected site conditions like unstable soil or hidden utilities, regulatory hurdles, weather, supply chain disruptions and contractual disputes – to name just a few.

With so many potential issues outside of company control, it is important to increase efficiency in any way possible. Construction management software enables this with real-time updates on project progress, instant information sharing between those on and off-site, and better coordination between architects, contractors, and suppliers. Additionally, Building Information Modeling (BIM) capabilities allow users to create detailed 3D models that identify any potential clashes or conflicts in advance, reducing design changes that often lead to delays.

2. Reduced mistakes

By affording immediate access to current and accurate project information, a construction management platform plays a pivotal role in curbing errors in projects. They enable seamless communication and data sharing among team members, preventing misunderstandings that often lead to mistakes.

Real-time updates on project plans, blueprints, and specifications allow teams to work from the latest information. Specialised drawing management tools let users overlay several drawings and highlight any revisions in a different colour, making them easy to spot. These features work together to reduce the chances of discrepancies between design and execution.

3. Cost savings

Reduced mistakes lead to cost savings, as rectifying errors can be a significant financial drain on construction projects. A report from Autodesk estimated that $13.2 billion was spent in the US on rework due to mistakes resulting from inadequate data in 2018 alone. By providing up-to-date information, automated workflows, and centralised documentation, construction management platforms safeguard against the costly errors that result from insufficient or siloed data.

As well as boosting project profitability, reducing material wastage benefits the environment. When information flows between digital channels, it reduces the need to transport project managers and contractors to and from the construction site, reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

4. Improved communication

Construction management platforms are often accessible by a web app for the office and a mobile app for on-site use. This means that all employees working on a project can access the latest information – for example, drawings, BIM models and work plans – wherever they are and on whatever device they have access to.

Team members can communicate through a platform’s instant messaging feature, which stores the conversation. This helps avoid misunderstandings which can crop up in long lines of unrecorded communication and disconnected channels. Some platforms ensure users do not miss essential project updates or adjustments by sending out push notifications, working to keep every team member in the loop. They can also improve communication with external stakeholders, for example, by allowing them to respond to RFIs quickly over email or fill in PDFs online.

5. Secure files

Keeping project documentation and other files secure is of utmost importance to any construction business. Failure to ensure this security could expose companies to risks such as data breaches, unauthorised access, intellectual property theft, and compromised client confidentiality. In previous years, companies may have invested in Windows or Mac-based software to manage these files, which could be expensive and quickly become outdated and slow. It may, therefore, not have been long until another time-consuming IT overhaul was required.

Many of the construction management platforms of today are cloud-based, meaning they can be updated in real time. This allows for enhanced performance and state-of-the-art security without any hassle. It also provides more storage for company files and easy access, as any device that connects to the platform can download them with just a few clicks. This eliminates the need to hire expensive courier services when delivering project drawings to sites.

A leading unified construction management tool is Fonn, which offers all those benefits and more. Users report a 30 per cent increase in work delivered after setting up the platform, with projects completed on time and on budget. To explore the possibilities Fonn offers for your construction business, book a demo today.