Sustainability and Innovation: Stöcklin’s Automation Solutions Reduce Environmental Impact

Automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) are huge time savers. Less reliance on human operators and less time running machinery means lower energy use, saving money, and benefitting the environment. Given the high price of power at present, making green decisions makes even more financial sense than before.

Understandably, manufacturers, possessors, retailers, and wholesalers are embracing sustainability.

Choosing the right partner to enable the shift to greener, money-saving solutions in a saturated market can be tough. You need a supply chain specialist with a technological, digital automation specialism.

Not only will a good choice in automated systems ensure a future for the business, but it will also help preserve the environment for generations to come. Companies should prioritize low environmental impact for end-to-end delivery: it enhances customer loyalty, increases revenue, and helps meet ESG targets.

Ongoing maintenance and personalized strategy

Making your supply chain greener means partnering with automation & robotics firms that offer at least some of the following:

Long-term solutions, rather than a fire-and-forget deployment,

A comprehensive assessment of pain points and opportunities (an audit taken of processes right across the business),

Its staff valued as partners – best internal practice speaks volumes about how a company treats its clients,

Ongoing maintenance for the technology solutions provided well into the medium- and long-term,

Open sharing of best practices on sustainability issues for the benefit of the wider community and industry,

The ability to equip you with technology and

Long-term solutions: engineering & manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain companies rely on systems and machines that last years. Pure-play technology vendors often think in five or even three-year lifecycles. Although OT (operational technology) and IT are converging rapidly, experience in industry pays dividends.

An audit from the point of knowledge will identify any areas that might damage the environment and the bottom line. Pain points can be prioritized, and experts with relevant industry experience can advise on the best approach. Common approaches include prioritized sprints or longer-term sea-change. What’s best for each company will stem from the audit findings and be agreed on by both parties.

Valued staff don’t leave their jobs. Rehiring is expensive, so in a sector that experiences high staff churn, offering an attractive salary and conditions makes perfect business sense.

Routine maintenance ensures that equipment keeps running smoothly, lasts longer, and needs replacing less frequently. The environmental and cost benefits of this go without saying – longer uptime, carefully-planned downtimes, and predictive pre-failure maintenance should be the watchwords.

Best practice sharing helps communities, partners, businesses, and the planet. Outside of the strict terms of intellectual property, empowering a community and sharing findings is better for all in the long term.

Combining technology, automation, knowledge, and experience is the key to success and a smaller carbon footprint.

Cost-effective and good for the planet

Human errors, like mismeasuring a load and sending surplus product, causes wasted materials. If a product doesn’t go to landfill, the resources that facilitate returns and remediation cost your company and the environment. Having to send out delivery vehicles multiple times is a waste of time, fuel, and revenue.

Automation systems that address bottlenecks and pinpoint where errors get made will lower costs and resource spending.

Another way to save money is to reduce the footprint of warehouses by the square meter. The more land your operations need, the more you pay – and the larger the ecological footprint. To save space, deep lane storage systems are ideal for the food and beverage industry, for example, and the deep freeze sector. Smaller real-estate footprints reduce initial investment and ongoing operational costs for any operations.

Many costs thought previously to be unavoidable, like fossil fuel prices (still rising steadily), make green energy solutions the low-cost choice for powering business operations. Partnering with a company vested in ensuring a positive environmental impact means the best, greenest solutions are practical options.

Sustainable specialist technology

Consumers’ consumption habits are responsible for an uptick in demand for goods in all sectors, including frozen food distribution and warehousing. An increased interest in the quality and freshness of products means that the industry can expect an annual growth rate of 13.7% through 2027, according to a recent market study by Technavio.

Capitalizing on this rise in demand can be met by automating product movement in warehouses to enable space reduction. For example, the movement channels needed by a human-driven forklift are far larger than those used by an automated pallet conveyor system.

High bay warehouses mean minimum personnel requirements and reduce the demand for precious floor space. Cutting staff might seem like an odd selling point for people-first companies, but automation technologies don’t necessarily mean layoffs. In the face of labor shortages, automation reduces HR costs and allows the professionals you hire to focus on tasks that fit their pay grade.

Bored staff working below their skill levels make mistakes. Addressing this issue and the costs incurred, the PowerShuttle by Stöcklin Logistics comprises a driverless vehicle for product retrieval that emits less carbon than human-operated machinery.

By adopting automated storage and retrieval systems, your business can save time and money while doing more than average to preserve environmental well-being. A logistics and warehousing automation company that provides you with long-term, individualized solutions and gives you the technology and expertise, Stöcklin Logistics would be our favored choice as the expert partner.

Head to their website to learn more about Stöcklin Logistics solutions for sustainability.