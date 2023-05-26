Network security has emerged as a paramount concern as businesses become reliant on technology and interconnected systems. The traditional “trust but verify” model, which allows all software and users to access the network and only restricts known threats, is fast becoming obsolete. Instead, a new paradigm, Zero Trust, is helping protect networks and organizations more efficiently and safely.

Obstacles to Zero Trust Adoption: The gap and its causes

Despite its growing importance for securing remote work and hybrid cloud environments, and countering ransomware, Zero Trust adoption has yet to see full-scale adoption. A recent survey showed that over a third of companies need to adopt Zero Trust strategies, and more than half are still in early stages of any adoption.

Cybersecurity Ventures predicts that between 2021 and 2025, cybersecurity spending, including Zero Trust, will reach US$1.75 trillion. The gap between non-adoption of Zero Trust and full adoption is due to factors like budget limitations (62%), reliance on existing technical skills (50%%), and worries about implementation timescales (41%), according to Banyan Security research. Let’s explore these challenges and possible solutions to expedite and ease the transition to Zero Trust.

Limited visibility over environments

A Zero Trust framework demands a thorough understanding and visibility of all devices, data, and users in an environment. Zero Trust isn’t merely an IT security tool; it’s comprehending device and network estate and access to it.

Organizations must identify their restrictions to successfully implement Zero Trust, understand how their current infrastructure operates, and manage these elements effectively. However, even asset discovery’s complexity can make Zero Trust seem intimidating. It’s comparable to moving into a new home with all one’s possessions in unlabelled boxes: knowing what’s in each box is essential before organizing properly.

The Complexity of Zero Trust

Zero Trust, a solution necessitating a continuous authentication dialogue rather than a one-time credential entry, poses implementation challenges due to its complexity. It involves collating various data points to ascertain user authenticity. So, often, it is multiple solutions unified under a single toolset.

Creating the logic to synchronize these tools can be intricate. It may require validating diverse data points, like ensuring a device has no active antivirus alerts, confirming its location, and checking its patch compliance.

Easing the transition: How ThreatLocker is simplifying Zero Trust adoption

Implementing a Zero Trust approach can be challenging, especially for organizations with legacy systems. However, the process is becoming increasingly streamlined with improved solutions and educational resources from vendors and the broader security community. To successfully adopt this approach, organizations must understand their security landscape, allocate necessary resources, and shift from a perimeter-based approach to continuous authentication. ThreatLocker Network Control, previously known as Network Access Control, is leading this transformation.

ThreatLocker Network Control is a firewall solution managing network traffic across endpoints and servers. Applying custom policies provides specific access to specific resources, which is crucial where traditional security perimeters have blurred due to remote work and internet dependence.

Operating centrally, ThreatLocker sets firewall policies across all endpoints. On receiving a connection request, it checks the endpoint’s permissions. If approved, the requested port opens, remains invisible to unauthorized devices, and automatically closes after five minutes of inactivity.

Rooted in the Zero Trust philosophy, ThreatLocker’s approach to cybersecurity means trusting nothing and verifying everything. It’s not merely about blocking known threats, but preventing all interactions with your systems, data, or network, unless explicitly authorized.

By adopting a strict Zero Trust posture, ThreatLocker provides proactive defence against cyber threats, stopping bad actors from initiating attacks rather than reacting post-infiltration. This rigorous approach is akin to having a diligent gatekeeper verify every visitor’s credentials before granting access.

At the heart of ThreatLocker Network Control is its control feature, which offers granular control over network access. This feature becomes an invaluable tool for businesses, especially those under compliance regulations. It acts like a customized security blueprint tailored to each network’s unique requirements, ensuring that only legitimate traffic is granted access.

Zero Trust security isn’t solely about blocking potential threats; it’s about gaining total control and maintaining full awareness of your network’s activities. Here, ThreatLocker excels by providing a proactive defence mechanism, enabling businesses to dictate a cybersecurity strategy rather than reacting to the cyber threat landscape.

Adopting Zero Trust security, especially with ThreatLocker Network Control, is a proactive cyber defence strategy. It allows businesses to uphold a robust security posture, ensuring only trusted entities gain access while keeping potential threats at bay. ThreatLocker is leading the way to the future of cybersecurity.