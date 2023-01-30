Unlocking growth takes the RamBase key

They say it’s a curse to live in Interesting Times – and even more to try and run a business in them. With economic uncertainty, geopolitical conflict, and the rising cost of energy and materials, you could convincingly argue that times haven’t been as “interesting” as they are right now in a generation.

But challenging times don’t have to be a curse. In fact, they can be an opportunity. Digitalization has increasingly become an enabler for many manufacturers, providing a mix of benefits from improving efficiency to completely transforming how we make products. Now, it’s the key to establishing new strategies to manage turbulent industry challenges.

Navigating an unpredictable landscape is no easy feat. To thrive in a testing economy businesses need more than just luck. They need the foresight to make decisions quickly in order to respond to the market faster than its competitors, and maintain its standards of delivery for its customers.

That’s where RamBase comes in.

RamBase is a cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution used by businesses within manufacturing and distribution industries.

It’s a complete software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution. There is only one version of RamBase.

RamBase requires nothing more than an internet connection to operate, making deployment easy and giving you powerful features without any upfront hardware costs.

Automated updates are guaranteed to ensure that the newest features are accessible as soon as they become available.

You gain end-to-end visibility of operational processes at all stages of the supply chain—from parts suppliers all the way through distribution points—so you can quickly identify problems before they become costly issues down the road.

RamBase provides insights into demand forecasting so that businesses can better accurately anticipate potential disruptions or stock-outs, ensuring the resources are available to meet customer demands.

Their open API lets you build and add modules as needed.

Finally, but most importantly, RamBase is scalable. So as your business grows, RamBase can grow with it.

Resilience in action

As a business owner, it is important to evaluate your approach in times of high volatility. Will you reduce expenses to a minimum and remain on the defence? Or will you remain mindful of costs while striving to seize opportunities? No matter your approach, it is imperative that your technology infrastructure enables you to achieve long-term success.

For instance, a UK electronics manufacturer who outgrew the capabilities of their old system needed a new solution that not only upheld their “never compromising on quality” standard but also allowed the company to continue to innovate. Implementing RamBase enabled them to reap the benefits of the software’s scalability, functionality, and flexibility while also raising the value of their strategic options- the ability to pivot in response to changing conditions.

RamBase offers numerous advantages for businesses looking for ways to stay viable during a downturn in the economy. Cost savings, enhanced proficiency, improved customer service, access to a wealth of business insights are just a few benefits provided. Businesses can take a sigh of relief knowing that with RamBase’s industry-fit functionality, their success and stability can be planned, managed, and maintained for the long-term.

Ready to unleash your growth potential? Visit RamBase.com to find out more about how you can “recession-proof” your business, unlock sustainable growth even in times of global uncertainty. Or click here to visit the story of the world’s first ERP system born in the cloud!