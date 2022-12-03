3 Great Software Developer Jobs To Apply For

Software developers are some of the most sought-after employees on the job market right now. Companies of all sizes are hiring them as they look to utilize their technical expertise in a variety of business solutions. Software development is an incredibly rewarding profession.

Those who succeed in becoming software developers get to build amazing products with the potential to change the world around us, in a positive way. With roles on offer in all industries, you can find the environment that suits you, from large corporations to start-up companies. With unprecedented demand for these skills, there’s no better time than right now to take advantage of this market and land the role you’ve always wanted.

Here are three great positions awaiting your application, and there’s plenty more to explore over on the TechHQ Job Board.

Software Developer, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., New York

JPMorgan Chase is a leader in investment banking, consumer and small business banking, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Offering a base starting pay of $95,000-$115,000, the bank is looking to recruit a Software Developer. But more specifically, it seeks people who are passionate about solving business problems through innovation and engineering practices. You’ll need advanced knowledge of application, data and infrastructure architecture disciplines, a working proficiency in developmental toolsets alongside some other key requirements. The successful candidate will get to work in a collaborative, trusting, thought-provoking environment that encourages diversity of thought and creative solutions that are in the best interests of customers globally. Discover open roles at JPMorgan Chase here.

Senior Software Developer – Customer Projects, TeamViewer, Austin

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind––from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Proactively shaping digital transformation and continuously innovating in the fields of augmented reality, internet of things or artificial intelligence, TeamViewer is looking to fill a number of developer roles including that of Senior Software Developer. While working remotely, the lucky candidate will be part of the Project Engineering team and take responsibility for the software development on TeamViewer Frontline products for customer projects. You’ll need a university degree (or equivalent work experience) required, preferably in computer science or related area, experience in at least two or more modern software development languages such Java, SpringBoot, C#, JavaScript (angular) and database experience like MySQL. You’ll also need to be familiar with API designs/specifications and XML / JSON. For a full list of requirements check out the job spec here, or explore all open opportunities at TeamViewer here.

Software Development Engineer, Mastercard, O’Fallon

Have you wanted to be a part of something BIG? If you have experience integrating new and emerging technologies into existing environments as technologies evolve and demands change, are eager to work with open source software, and be exposed to the fast-paced world of Big Data technology, then this role is for you. The successful candidate can make an immediate impact for leading global technology company, MasterCard. The Software Engineer role is responsible for working on developing data engineering solutions, approaches for ingestion, transformation and storage.You will get the chance to work with extremely large data sets and be on the cutting edge of transforming the way Mastercard captures, processes, stores and visualizes transactional data. For the full job specification see here, or to explore more open roles at Mastercard click here.