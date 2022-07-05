5 In-Demand Skills To Turbo-Boost Your Tech Career

With a rapidly evolving tech industry and the current talent squeeze, roles such as security pros, developers and analysts are in high demand, the battle for the best IT talent wages has emerged, and recruiters are doing whatever they can to attract top tech talent.

In a rush to secure and retain skilled employees, companies are offering signing bonuses and cash incentives, upgrading hardware and software, offering perks such as unlimited paid time off and offering remote or hybrid work arrangements. So how can you ensure you’re part of the talent pool they want to woo? By brushing up on some of the in-demand skills the industry seeks.

Data Engineering

Machine learning skills are becoming increasingly valuable. Data engineers who are skilled in deep learning techniques, parametric and nonparametric algorithms, kernels, and clustering will be highly sought after. These tools will be key for companies to manage and utilize their data. There is also a case for the rise of opportunities for hybrid engineers, software engineers who can moonlight as data engineers, or vice versa.

Understand AI’s Role In Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity and artificial intelligence are becoming increasingly intertwined. Understanding the basics of both can significantly increase your competitive advantage when it comes to recruitment. Careers in AI include machine learning engineers, data scientists, business intelligence developers, research scientists and big data engineers or architects. But you don’t need to become an expert; just learn the basics so you can hold your own in meetings on the subject. Even just a little understanding can propel your career to new heights.

Software Testing

Remote working is now commonplace so software testing is playing an increasingly important role in the tech revolution. Software testing is the process of evaluating and verifying that a software product or application does what it is supposed to do. Testing saves companies millions per year in development and support so you’ll always be a valuable member of any team.

Coding

Coding is a fundamental skill for jobs such as software development. There’s currently a shortage of software developers worldwide, so learning to code can be an easy route into an open field of work. Even if you’re applying for a position which has no direct relevancy to coding, it’s still a useful skill to have and one that’ll automatically give you a step up on the competition. It’ll help you better understand the work required by your team and any opportunities that might otherwise be missed. On a very fundamental level, learning how to code and deploy a product teaches you how to succeed in an increasingly tech-focused world.

DevOps

DevOps lends organizations a competitive advantage by enabling them to create and improve products at a faster pace. Joining operations and development, teams are able to have shorter development cycles, reduce implementation failures, and overall enhance communication within the team. DevOps offers a unified approach to company culture and problem solving. Getting acquainted with this discipline is helpful for any team member, whatever their rank. Learning the agile methods and communication skills required for DevOps not only helps developers work better with non-dev roles – like designers or data scientists – it also makes you a more desirable employee.

