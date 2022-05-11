Transforming Work: Workplace Management Tech for the Flexible Workforce

With more employees returning to onsite work, organizations are considering new approaches to how work gets done in the office or facility. They understand that today’s work environment must support flexible employment policies and create seamless working experiences for all.

As a result, organizations are transforming workplaces into modern offices and hubs ― and they are using workplace management technology to do so.

Tech-Enabled Work

The exact shape the future of work will take is unknown. A survey by a big tech company showed that 50% of business leaders want their employees to return to work on-premise full time. Yet the same survey also showed that more than half of employees prefer hybrid or remote work, feeling it is more productive.

But whatever mix of remote and in-office an organization lands on, its success depends on technology. Technology helps promote benefits like seamless collaboration, productive workspaces, and employee wellness, to name just a few.

Communication

One key reason why businesses want employees to return to work in the office or workplace is to have people interact and communicate with one other more. Workplace management solutions like EMS can enable this. EMS is a technology platform for managing spaces, resources, and meeting-related tech (like projectors and AV) through a single, centralized platform.

You can schedule meetings and discussions quickly and easily, reserving a wide range of room and event spaces from within EMS points of access or third-party tools like Microsoft Outlook or Google Calendar.

EMS also integrates with HVAC controls, video conferencing equipment, digital signage, occupancy sensors, HR systems, facility management frameworks, and other hardware systems — so you can ensure the meeting space is comfortable and has the video conferencing resources you need to collaborate with remote meeting attendees.

Space Utilization

At a time when many companies and institutions are scaling back on the size of their premises, utilizing available space and resources efficiently is critical. During the transition to, or the consideration of, smaller offices or hybrid work initiatives, careful monitoring of daily use patterns is also a prime factor in eventual decisions.

EMS allows organizations to capitalize on their real estate investment with robust data that shows what spaces are being used and when. Detailed usage reports mean employees can better plan their collaborative sessions in-person, and timetable when they might work remotely, according to where and when others might be available.

Technology on Campus

It is not just commercial workplaces that can benefit from EMS. In education, students are also making their way back to campuses for lectures, tutorials, library study sessions, and socializing.

Administrators, professors, staff, and students can use EMS Direct Spaces to book spaces or rooms on the go from mobile devices. Smartphone QR codes can be used to check in to a space. And students and staff also have access to maps and floor plans via mobile apps – great for freshmen and new staff alike.

On the classroom scheduling side, administrators use EMS course and exam scheduling tools to automate scheduling processes, simplify exam planning, and ensure the right facilities (like lab equipment or music stands) are available.

EMS from Accruent

Accruent’s EMS for desk, room, and event scheduling empowers enterprises and academic institutions to eliminate tedious reservation tasks and place scheduling control in users’ hands. The software company has been providing services to millions of customers for more than 30 years and is trusted across more than 75 countries.

Find out more about how EMS can power your workplace and transform your employee (or student) experience.