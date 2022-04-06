Three Great Tech Companies Hiring In The UK This Week

It’s hard showing up for work every day if the role or company you’re working in isn’t for you. But with job vacancies at an all-time high, the good news is you don’t have to. Whether it’s an entry-level position or a director-level role you’re seeking, opportunities are ripe for the plucking. Here, we review just three of the top tech companies hiring in the UK right now.

PayPal

Overview

PayPal is on a mission to democratise financial services, making the moving and managing of money a right for all citizens. Building on the existing financial infrastructure of bank accounts and credit cards, they are creating a global, real-time payment solution that allows the convenient and effective sending and receiving of payments online. Driven by this purpose, they uphold their cultural values of collaboration, innovation, wellness and inclusion as a guide for making decisions and conducting business every day.

Employee Insights

Employee Wellness is a core element of PayPal’s values globally. Whether you’re single, in a growing family or nearing retirement, the company offers a variety of comprehensive and competitive benefit programs. In addition to the core health, wellness and financial benefits they provide, they also offer unique programs designed to simplify your life and support you as your needs change. They also provide a variety of plans to help ensure your financial security today and in the years ahead, including stock purchase plans, retirement and pension plans and disability benefits. In addition, their Time Off program offers four weeks of paid sabbatical for every five years of service, a unique benefit that few tech companies can match.

Vacancies

From technical account managers to software engineers, PayPal has a wide selection of open roles right now.

Moneybox

Overview

This team of experienced entrepreneurs, developers, designers and marketers have a successful track record in building mobile apps and believes everyone should have access to the tools and information to confidently plan for their financial future. Employees come to Moneybox from far and wide, from all over the UK and the world and encompass everyone from marketing grads to tech veterans; they’re all working together to realise their vision.

Employee Insights

Every team member has a direct and visible impact on the business. And that comes with responsibility too. But hard work is rewarded with company share options, 33 days of holiday a year (inc. UK public holidays), and an additional day off after two years in the company.

At your two-year anniversary, you will be given an additional day off and another one after three years. Employees can also get subsidised private medical insurance, enhanced parental pay, increased pension matching and legendary quarterly socials.

Vacancies

If Moneybox sounds like the right environment for you, they are currently recruiting for a number of roles, including iOS Developer, Work Place Technology Lead and Senior CRM Managers.

Experian

Overview

Experian is one of the world’s leading global information services companies, unlocking the power of data to create more opportunities for consumers, businesses and society. Fortune has named Experian one of the 100 Best Companies to work for. In addition, for the last five years, it’s been named in the 100 “World’s Most Innovative Companies” by Forbes Magazine. Experian unlocks the power of data to create opportunities for consumers, businesses and society. At life’s big moments – from buying a home or car to sending a child to college to growing a business – they aim to empower consumers and clients to manage their data with confidence so they can maximise every opportunity. They help individuals take financial control and access financial services, businesses make smarter decisions, lenders lend more responsibly, and organisations prevent identity fraud and crime. They are continuing to invest heavily in new technologies, talented people and innovation.

Employee Insights

Opportunities at Experian are as diverse as they are rewarding, and they come with some serious perks, including medical, dental and vision benefits. Employees can open tax-free health savings accounts to save up for health-related costs, while the company’s health programme offers wellness credits every pay period, which can be reimbursed for health and fitness activities. An employee stock purchasing plan, parental leave, Life and AD&D insurance round up just some of the perks on offer to employees.

Vacancies

Now you’ve discovered Experian values its staff, check out their available job listings, which include Android Developer, CRM Marketing Executive and Senior UX Researcher.

And if you want to learn about more opportunities, click on the Tech HQ jobs portal, where new roles are posted regularly. Better still, bookmark it and check back often!