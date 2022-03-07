Remedying employee burnout: how technology can help

The biggest concern in HR circles at present is the workforce phenomenon that is the Great Resignation, which Robert Kelley, professor of management at Carnegie Mellon University, called a “once in several generations seismic shift in the work world,” where workers are re-evaluating their relationship with work and their work-life balance.

In the UK itself, the Great Resignation has already seen rising numbers of staff leaving their jobs during 2021, with 60% of managers in the private sector saying it is now harder to recruit for job roles than it was pre-pandemic.

The Great Resignation saw burnout as one of its biggest drivers, a problem that has only compounded throughout the pandemic. With technology serving to keep workers connected, necessary due to the nature of remote working or a hybrid work plan, it becomes harder for employees to “shut off” from work. 67% of employees in a survey shared that burnout has only gotten worse during the pandemic.

All that said, businesses have to be ready for a personnel shortage, be it from illness or from staff leaving, and work with the staff they have, whether they are on site, remote working, or a hybrid of both.

Turning the tables on burnout

As much as technology can be a cause burnout, it is also a tool that can be used to directly remedy the causes of burnout among employees. Management software for the workforce comes in many forms, but for combating burnout, certain priorities need to be observed.

Wellbeing, health check-ins, and a culture of care

The culture of a workplace, and the way it cares for employees, is a strong place to start in fighting burnout. An organisation that makes wellbeing a priority of its culture, with resources for employees to live healthier lives, will see employees taking better care of themselves and each other. Conversely, if well-being is perceived as the first thing thrown out by the organisation when the going gets tough, burnout gets perpetuated.

Leveraged resources include ways for an organisation, its staff and managers to interact easily, beyond simply voice calls or some channel that blasts a company-wide announcement. Having feedback avenues, two-way communication, and a broadcast system all on the same platform can help ease any friction there may be in maintaining a finger on the pulse of employee wellbeing.

Trained managers and employee interaction

Employees will also support one another in pursuing an ideal work-life balance, but support should also come from managers, due to the influence they have on how an employee feels about their job. As such, managers trained to check-in with their staff, not just in terms of work, but also for physical and mental wellbeing, can go a long way in combating burnout among employees.

Interactions between employees also play a role in maintaining mental health, as is having a voice and being heard when it comes to finding that work-life balance. A system that allows employees to support and check in with each other, and for recognition of exemplary behaviour by the management, would make for a happier work environment and a sense of connection and community. That’s especially pertinent at present when colleagues are working remotely or can only meet briefly due to the scheduled shift nature of hybrid working.

Flexibility and efficiency in scheduling

On the topic of scheduled shifts, efficient scheduling that allows for flexibility can take a load off employees. When staffing is optimised and running smoothly, stress from last-minute shift changes or inflexible schedules is greatly reduced. Considering these are major stress factors that lead to low job satisfaction, optimised schedules will lead to happier employees.

