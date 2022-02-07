Unbundled Communications and the CX Wins in the Cloud

The necessity of communication uptime in multiple channels has led many companies to accept bundled pricing for their voice and UCaaS or CPaaS access. “Leave it with us,” the original vendors said, and as your company grew, things were fine.

But moving comms to the cloud brings significant simplicity, cost savings and control over future options. That’s true whether your business has built its own communications structure on top of a CPaaS or bought into a fully-fledged UCaaS (or two).

It’s worth re-examining granular costs, quality of service, and the scalability of the overall comms solutions. That’s because standards and expectations have risen for end-users and giving your customers a lousy experience when they try to reach out to your business is a surefire way of driving the company into the ground.

No-one sets out to make complex systems, and everyone cares about CX. But things get complicated when juggling several platforms: in-house PBX, UCaaS, CCaaS, and different telecom providers. Things grow over time, and complexity happens, too, especially after merger/acquisition. There’s also the imperative to maintain emergency service call compliance.

As businesses expand and move into new territories (both geographical and market), it can be easy to overlook customer experience (CX) basics. Getting elasticity from communications means the business can strategize knowing the first lines of communication won’t cost a fortune or create second-rate CX.

The IP-based comms sector evolves quickly, making re-assessment of the enterprise’s provision a worthwhile exercise. Some are forced to look at options as ISDN and copper get mothballed, but even for those that jumped early to TCP/IP-based communications, there are still options: SIP trunking, for example, or migrating from on-premise PBX hardware to pure cloud.

Examining those options for cost, extensibility, and reliability can unearth paydirt, and it’s incumbent on IT decision-makers to give this part of the stack as much oversight as it deserves.

Cloud-based communications have both the ability to scale and adapt to pivotal changes in working patterns — and we’ve seen a few of those these last couple of years.

IT must take stock of potential capacity and plan, but also ensure plans are actionable — and migrating even part of a communications platform has to be handled with care. Keeping on-premise PBX for core reliability plus leveraging cloud technologies in hybrid setups is a common choice — either for long-term use or as a transition point in a larger digitization plan.

Every IT professional knows, of course, that “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” But being responsible for technological capability also means providing scope for the business’s other decision-makers. The role of IT is not to prevent expansion but to offer choices in strategy.

Leveraging BYOC for Cloud-Ready Comms

The organization behind the infrastructure used by leading CPaaS, UCaaS and conferencing solutions is Bandwidth. The company’s knowledge, global reach (including PSTN replacement in dozens of countries), and core network work where it matters.

The performance of whole economies relies on Bandwidth’s capacity and reliability. It powers market-leading UCaaS like RingCentral, enriches communication experiences via household-name platforms like Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts, and adds essential 911 links to applications and services running across the country.

What sets Bandwidth apart further from pure-play communications providers is its helping of companies to unbundle voice, messaging, and emergency calls. Plus, it lowers costs significantly for enterprise-scale organizations.

It’s simple to leverage Bandwidth in a Bring Your Own Carrier (BYOC) model. Modern organizations need cloud-native, redundant calling and messaging from their SaaS products (think Genesys Cloud CX, Microsoft Teams, GoToConnect, Zoom, and so on). Granular control over SIP trunks and telephony comes with the economies of scale (and therefore pricing) available from this world-class, tier-1 carrier.

Bandwidth gives companies the scale they need to integrate at low cost with other geographies without the markups associated with traditional PSTNs. Full, omnichannel communications are available (and can be consolidated) across all geographies — even where it’s common to have different carriers for each region.

Support? At the end of the phone

Bandwidth’s dedicated support teams have a reputation for excellence in the industry – for good reason. With critical infrastructure reliant on the company, the support teams are there 24/7/365 to help with issues, questions, support, and migration consultation — tech guidance for migration processes at any scale are second-to-none.

If you’re looking at your comms platforms, note that with Bandwidth every step in a migration is planned, stress-tested, and has the facility for immediate rollback. Bandwidth’s services are literally a lifeline for end-users, so it’s no wonder that expertise and capability come as part of the Bandwidth package.

To discuss how your comms provision can be upgraded, updated, and re-costed, talk to a real human at Bandwidth. (They can also advise on the best takeout near you — that’s a little-publicized feature, by the way. You’re welcome.)