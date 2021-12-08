White-label ERP: A winner for constrained ERP resellers

Software should facilitate a business’ needs, not bind the business to work within its limits. Big-box ERP solutions provide resellers with a very sophisticated yet broad, generalised offering. However, as your customers grow or shift to new ways of doing things – adapting, changing priorities, or making special arrangements to weather the current economic situation – there comes a point where the out-of-the-box solution you offer is no longer agile enough to serve your customers’ unique wants, requirements, and business strategy.

This is also true for new customers. We live in a hyper-personalised world, and to thrive, businesses often need to employ unique processes to support their competitive advantage. ERP can & should accommodate these demands in a robust, cost-friendly manner. But often, resellers are caught in a loop of standard, big-box ERP functionality where extending the solution becomes either too expensive, takes too long or is too dated to take advantage of the latest technologies. Resellers often rely on plug-ins or workarounds that aren’t ideal but meet customer needs. But is there another way?

If you want to march to the beat of your customer’s drum, a white-label ERP solution, like GenetiQ ERP, may be the fit for you. It’s rich in features, is offered under exclusive partnership models and can be moulded for hyper-personalisation and localisation without requiring an investment in development resources and impacting the core code. Your consultancy services will be able accommodate the vast majority of customers’ required changes on site. This helps increase your service revenue, and customer satisfaction as you can a) accommodate their requests and b) turn them around quickly. It’s a win-win. And for those cases where development may be required, the GenetiQ ERP development team are there to assist, or your own developers can work on a solution.

GenetiQ ERP is developed and supported by Aptech Business Solutions, capitalising on its nearly three decades of experience with a 21,000 user base and more than 180 employees. It already does the heavy lifting with reliable and thoroughly tested core code. The modifications and extensions that are required for individual customer instances take place on the periphery and hook into core code, so even when the users’ solutions appear unique, the software remains fully supported and upgrade compatible.

Providers of business software systems build their brands on the GenetiQ ERP platform. They replace legacy technology solutions as they reach end of life, without needing to develop a new solution. Often, that’s an option that’s too expensive and takes too long to get to market.

With a ready-made B2B ERP solution in GenetiQ ERP and access to a modern technology stack, companies can deliver vertically focused, tailored solutions without heavy reliance on developers, quickly replicating and building on successful, existing products.

“The GenetiQ ERP solution was the system we would have built if we’d done it ourselves” – CTO, GenetiQ ERP user.

Demand for operational efficiency and transparency in business processes is fuelling the growth of the global ERP market, which is expected to hit $86.30 billion by 2027, according to a recent Allied Market Research report. That’s quite the jump from $39.34 billion in 2019. Increasing adoption of cloud and mobile applications and more demand for data-driven decision-making power also contributes to the burgeoning market. The report also noted that technological advancements and the surge in demand for ERP among SMEs would create new opportunities for development companies.

With a white-label ERP solution like GenetiQ ERP, developers and consultants can own and brand solutions as they see fit. The code-free agility toolkit allows them to change, deliver and scale the solution as required by customers without compromising the core. Many solution types are spawned from the white-label solution, like automated business intelligence applications, stock and warehouse management systems, job costing and work order software, integrated e-commerce mobile applications, trade counter & ePOS solutions, and many more.

The platform is highly extensible and interfaces happily via its RESTful APIs, plus there’s immediate integration with 28 common applications via GenetiQ ERP’s technology alliance partnerships.

GenetiQ’s goal is to give its partners as much autonomy over their solutions as possible. It has multiple interface and deployment options – cloud, on-premise, hybrid, or create your cloud – and supports licences for SaaS, which can be monthly, quarterly, bi-annually, or annually. There’s also a CAPEX-friendly licence model.

In a business environment where changes are expected and inevitable, bolster your offering’s readiness with a solution that gives you the freedom to innovate, differentiate your application and be more attractive to prospects than costly, monolithic ERPs from the well-known vendors.

To see if GenetiQ is the right fit for you and allow the team to propose a solution that fits your expertise and your vertical, start by taking this brief assessment.