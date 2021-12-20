The Cybersecurity Approach for Retailers

Retail companies of any size are used to many of the problems to which the rest of the world now seems to be acclimatizing. The pages of many business technology sites are full of phrases like “the new normal” and “distributed workforce.” Yet to retailers, all this is old news.

Piecing together the necessary parts of cybersecurity protection is a full-time job for many, and the systems underpinning omnichannel retail are having to become more complex. Customers expect the type of service levels offered by the huge outfits that offer same-day fulfillment, online ordering, returns to store, and a host of other features that place the IT infrastructure centrally: a critical part of creating the customer experience. Keeping IT and security teams awake at night are the needs to combat fraud and mitigate internal risk.

As systems have grown to support operational changes, different elements to cyber protection will have been deployed in support. Web Access Firewall (WAF) may have accompanied the first use of cloud services; Software Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN) and Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) support retail outlets’ and remote workers’ connections; client-based agents pull updates and patches, and cyber security teams and their operationally focused IT colleagues are navigating multiple dashboards, parsing logfiles, and responding to several sources of red flags daily.

The latest iteration of these cybersecurity toolkits is being presented as Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), with multiple vendors jostling for position to get retailers’ attention. Naturally, many of the components that form a SASE “solution” have existed for a while, and many of the parts of the SASE “toolkit” may already be deployed, as part of your IT stack. Deploying the first SASE offering that seems to involve the highest levels of protection while reducing the support operation workload must be tempting. But the reality has always been that there is no single solution that will solve all IT security issues — even when the solution includes existing software and hardware, repackaged as something new!

Two significant concerns need addressing in this situation: First, companies need comprehensive protection, preferably correlated information and monitored from as few panes-of-glass as possible. Second, budget decision makers are wary of replicating SASE elements already in play.

Navigating this situation on retailers’ behalf is Acuative. Rather than push generic solutions, Acuative is all about discovering what the business already has, what the specific demands on technology and people are, and which tools from which suppliers will best serve the retailer. That means coming to the table with an objective eye, not only on security needs but also on the IT / Cybersecurity budget.

Acuative’s knowledge and experience of the security market products can help navigate through the SASE offerings being presented as fix-all solutions. Another significant distinction is the business-process focus Acuative brings to the initial scoping and consultation processes. .

With many years of experience working with retail chains large and small, Acuative’s market knowledge highlights where problems occur today and what may be future concerns. Its broad range of options from the cybersecurity and IT products, in the market, means it has the knowledge and experience to support retailers in the way they need.

