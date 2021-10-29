Gaming is serious business in Russia; even its recently approved New Communication Internet Technologies roadmap set December 2022 for e-sports and game development courses to be part of the education programs in some domestic universities.

Russia has the eighth largest gaming industry in the world, with 80.2% gaming penetration, and is forecasted to be worth US$3.6 billion in 2025, according to Statista. The domestic cloud gaming market alone was worth around US$4.6 million in 2020, and its compound annual growth rate is expected to reach 94% in 2024, PwC and GFN.RU reported in May based on its joint survey findings. That’s a lot of potential to unlock, yet the Russian payment card system and various tax legalities can be complex to navigate. In addition, Russia has a unique business culture and is still developing a digital and e-commerce ecosystem.

“The benefits of the Russian marketplace cannot be denied: the large population, their taste for increasingly high-quality consumer goods, the lack of significant currency control on cross-border funds repatriation and e-commerce growth that is outstripping the rest of Europe,” Roman Tazetdinov, head of geo expansion at Worldline, wrote in a recent blog post. “This is why we spent years researching the market and hiring many native Russians, such as myself, to provide insight. However, to do well in Russia, you need to understand the uniqueness of the payment infrastructure, legislative environment, and technology.”

The European leader in payments and transactional services certainly understands the market. Its Russian Payments Solution broke all expectations when it reached US$1 billion in transactions in the first 18 months after its debut. It was initially deployed under the brand Ingenico, but it now operates as Worldline after a recent acquisition. The company has over 20,000 employees in more than 50 countries, generating proforma revenue of €4.8 billion last year.

ents it processed from Russian customers buying products overseas over the period was a testament to its ability to overcome the complexities of the market. With its experience, it’s been able to identify four key challenges faced by global merchants seeking to explore the Russian market potential.

First, Russian consumers are split between global and local payment providers. It’s not just about the language. Merchants must prepare a localized customer experience from check out to customer support while providing global transactions’ convenience and security.

Worldline’s solution works with leading acquiring banks such as Sberbank and Alfa-Bank, Russian domestic card scheme, Mir, and the local e-wallets to offer a range of local options on top of more internationally-recognized payment methods. In addition, multiple currencies are available for the basis of any transaction: rubles, euros, and US dollars.

Second, a cross-border transaction structure will impact authorization rates. In many cases, using a hybrid domestic and cross-border setup can lower total credit card costs by as much as 50% of what they might be if a “traditional” cross-border model were used.

Worldline can process payments for more than 80% of the local acquiring market as it’s partnered with local acquiring banks and can route transactions back to card-originating banks.

Third, the Russian ruble is a highly volatile currency. The unpredictable currency market could significantly impact a merchant’s bottom line considering the ruble has a colorful history, falling by 7% in a single day – not just on one but two occasions (in 2018 and 2020). Thus, it is crucial to mitigate foreign exchange risk by promptly converting local support from rubles to another currency.

Worldline accepts payments in rubles from Russian customers to reduce possible risks and foreign exchange fees via its local banking facilities. It can then send the funds to the merchants, wherever they are, on behalf of the customer.

Fourth, operating in Russia requires compliance with local rules and regulations. There are strong moves that protect Russian users’ data and information security and the country’s digital sovereignty, so merchants must keep up to date and understand the legal requirements.

Worldline ensures compliance with local regulations by working with a local integrator gateway. This allows it to route traffic dynamically and stores data in full compliance with set requirements. As a result, merchants can rest easy knowing the legalities, as well as Russian VAT or sales taxes, are taken care of by its integrated functionality.

“Worldline’s long-standing association and strong reputation within the Russian financial system and its banks has meant we have gained a deep understanding of the Russian ecosystem,” Tazetdinov told The Green Sheet last month.

“Year on year, we have outperformed all our targets, especially on payment volumes and customer adoption. As a result, international businesses are benefiting from what is now one of our fastest-growing payments offerings,” he added.

Worldline’s total convenience and full compliance make it an ideal payment solution to access the burgeoning Russian gaming market. Mobile games created $1.5 billion of income in 2020, and video games registered $1.8 billion in sales. In addition, most local gamers (81%) also spent money on in-game items or virtual goods.

With a government encouraging the development of the games industry and a population with an increasing appetite for gaming, payment is no longer a hurdle blocking access for and to the Russian gamers. So leap into a world of expanding opportunities with Worldline, the digital payments provider for a trusted world.