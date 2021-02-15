Given that the largest expense incurred by most US companies is their employees, it’s perhaps not surprising that most organizations commit significant resources to HR. From recruiting new employees, through managing and supporting their people and ensuring their continuing well-being, HR functions in the business remain at the core of most organizations.

As ever in business, there is a fine line between running an HR function at its optimum and the costs that it incurs. A handful of spreadsheets are typically fine while companies only have a couple of dozen employees, but as soon as the organization hits around 40-60 people on board, HR processes can slow right down. Manual processing of payroll, benefits, bonuses, and taxes becomes a full-time job, and critical parts of the HR functions sometimes get pushed to the back of the queue: recruitment, on-the-job learning and development, employee wellness, surveys, and much more.

Sure, companies can take on more HR-qualified staff, but onboarding skilled people and then hobbling them with laborious manual processes isn’t the quickest way to create an organization-wide team that’s engaged, productive, happy, and dynamic.

At TechHQ, we are addressing this type of problem — one that’s experienced by thousands of companies across America today — by looking at some of the market-leading solutions designed specifically to solve this type of human resource issue, and more besides. We are also specifically interested in technology platforms that go further, with modular approaches to the whole HR function, allowing users to add components to the solution as the business grows in size, and therefore, need.

The first platform featured is Paycor, a company headquartered in Cincinnati, and currently working with many thousands of customers that range in size from around 50 employees right up to large national chains with thousands of people.

As you might expect, those companies work in just about every vertical under the sun. Paycor manages this by its unique, modular approach to the HR function: start with a basic core of functionality (it’s actually called the HCM Cor), and build out as the business’s needs grow.

But before we look in more detail at the capabilities of the core product and the modules available, we need to address a couple of central questions concerning the nature of the platform and its role in the businesses in which it runs.

Firstly, the platform does not need on-premise resources — there’s no need for dedicated servers, storage, or particular network settings. The Paycor suite all runs as a SaaS, a full cloud-hosted solution that’s always available wherever there’s an internet connection. And as we’ll discover in a forthcoming article on this site (watch this space), that means employees (and employers) get 24/7 access to the resources they need on their smartphone or home desktop/laptop.

The second common question (one you hear from IT departments a lot) is whether the proposed solution is standalone or whether it will “play nicely” with the other systems that the organization runs. After all, it is an understandable concern: every piece of software and hardware that runs the business, be it point-of-sale terminals or existing shift-management software, represents a significant investment.

Therefore, it’s good to know that the Paycor platform works beautifully with other technologies, with dozens of integrations all ready to plug in, in just about every area of technology.

For esoteric tech or bespoke software that just has to work with Paycor, there is excellent documentation on the system’s APIs, and there is on-tap support for this type of careful interfacing.

The fact that this facility exists brings us neatly to another aspect of Paycor that is notable in the HCM (human capital management) or HRM (human resource management) software space: Paycor’s ethos is not one to ship software and forget its customers. The company provides over 30 years of experience in this area, so it is always available for advice, guidance, help, and support, not just on its technology, but right across the HR function (as you can see from the company’s online resources and blog).

Key features

As a core offering, the Paycor solution can comprise just the basics in the HCM Cor: onboarding, payroll, HR information, and a powerful analytics suite. Those features are needed in the vast majority of cases in companies regardless of vertical. And if necessary, HR Directors can stop there and work on consolidating the suite, working on the basics, and getting those critical integrations in place.

But from that starting point, the broad reach of the Paycor offering is available. That ranges from recruitment process management, data compliance, continuous learning systems for all employees, benefits, bonus and expenses management, through shift planning, tax filing, and much more.

All data hits the highest data compliance standards, with safety and security for this most sensitive information built right in. Plus, with this type of data held in one place, Paycor HCM can produce insights into all aspects of employee performance and rewards, information that will keep the whole organization improving continually and sharply focused on the big picture of strategic goals.

In our next article here on TechHQ, we will take a deep dive into the different areas where the Paycor platform can help turn your employee assets into world-beating teams. But until then, we urge you to dip into the handy resources available on the Paycor site, especially these video introductions to those areas that your vertical finds critical.

In these stressful and pressured times, managing your most valuable resource in the form of the people in your care is a central concern for the business. Keeping staff engaged, developing, and happy will make all the difference to the organization’s prospects as the country struggles to adjust to pandemic conditions, and hopefully, transition out into whatever the new normal might comprise.

If what you have read here has made you sit up and think, you can take the next step by watching this demo or contacting a representative to talk through the issues you are trying to solve. And watch out for our deep-dive article, launching around April 12.