There are no two ways about it: the cost of developing, deploying and iterating software is high; not to mention a time- and resource-consuming business.

But at significant stages in any piece of software’s evolution, its creators must balance the pros of continuing the platform against its continuing worth, as represented by overall demand for the product, its sales and any repeat revenues.

This article looks at some of the challenges facing companies that develop ERP or business software when critical, cost-versus-benefit decisions are faced — times when software businesses ask themselves questions like: What next? Can we afford to keep going the way we have? Is it time to change what we offer, or how we offer it? Should delivery be a web-based SaaS or downloadable binary?

These queries — and plenty more besides — also apply to those companies reselling global ERP software finding little means to differentiate their offering from the competition or increase revenue from the provision of supporting services they offer.

For companies facing such predicaments, we’ve come across a product at TechHQ called GenetiQ ERP that may just be the answer to even those more existential questions that teams are asking. GenetiQ ERP is a hugely competent, powerful and modular ERP software suite that’s entirely white-label-able (is that actually an adjective?), either in part or as a standalone ERP. It addresses many of the common frustrations faced by developers with a product out there in the market who are facing decisions ranging from existential questions to looking to new sales models.

Costs

As stated at this article’s outset, making software is an expensive business. Most people in businesses (that is, non-developers) have grown used to SaaS models of paying for what essentially helps run the show.

Development companies are therefore faced with how best to refresh what might be an ageing product, either into fully-native SaaS, or at least transforming relevant parts of an application so that it better fits with existing and new customers’ expectations, in the most cost efficient manner possible.

Developing a robust SaaS solution puts huge pressure on smaller software houses to compete — with “smaller” here defined as anyone without Google-scale money. Rather than re-engineer what is probably representative of thousands of hours of development and end-user collaboration, GenetiQ ERP can be quickly deployed and easily adapted. It comes pre-battle-hardened and ready to go, with easy customizations and extensibility that dev and consultant teams will embrace quickly. GenetiQ ERP can also be supplied as a browser-based product, desktop application or a hybrid of both options with multiple deployment and pricing models offered.

Competition

The weight of the big players’ marketing spend (think SAP, Salesforce, NetSuite and so on) means that ISVs have to contend with customers who feel they have to turn to a name they can “trust”, rather than seek out a more suitable, more focused, and usually much cheaper alternative.

Whilst smaller development houses rarely have access to the type of marketing resources that the larger platforms can muster, employing a solution like GenetiQ ERP means vendors can offer highly-focused, industry-attuned applications that outperform the traditional monolithic platforms

In many ways, the responsive and adaptable web interface that GenetiQ ERP offers (either as a standalone, white-label product or in part deployment) is far ahead of the “household name” ERPs, whose best efforts and often ‘new skin’ interfaces on old technology leave much to be desired.

The GUI issue is just one of a number of factors that can put independent software vendors with powerful, dedicated and specialist products at a significant advantage over older ERPs —with their secret weapon; GenetiQ ERP. Not only is the interface web-native, but the back end infrastructure lends itself to customization, either by the end-users or the vendor. Who needs large marketing spends with tech like this to do the talking?

Feature requests

Feature requests drive software’s evolution. “It would be great if it could just…” is a statement that’s behind many a development tranche, and frankly, long may that continue.

However, as stated ad nauseum, development costs money, as does support for new features. Making bespoke additions or modules for individual customers can sometimes create dozens of different instances of what started as the same application. But the options for customization in the GenetiQ ERP solution and how the overall framework for the application was constructed means that vendors can now hit the sweet spot between providing bespoke, niche applications and the ability to provide support across disparate customers.

The combination of customization, cost, presentation, and specializations means large ERP vendors can be placed on the back foot.

Cloud deployment

For developers, as well as end-users and their bill payers, SaaS has significant advantages. One centralized application can be offered to multiple clients, and, as the user base scales, so too can the framework that supports the instance.

In an ideal cloud deployment, modularity and add-ons take the place of the expensive-to-maintain bespoke features of on-premise applications, plus, for software development companies there’s welcome predictability with regards income.

When your application or service reaches a critical juncture where most prospects and existing customers want the flexibility of web applications, it quickly becomes apparent that GenetiQ ERP offers a unique solution. Companies can offer elastic, scalable cloud-based applications quickly, combining the cloud’s ubiquity with the established knowledge base their product represents.

Rather than re-write your entire application to take advantage of the cloud’s merits, using GenetiQ means that you are not hacking together a web interface. The fully cloud-native GenetiQ means new possibilities are economically viable, new markets and payment models can open up.

A future proofed solution

GenetiQ ERP can act as the complete ERP (as its name suggests), complete with all expected areas of enterprise activity covered: operations, stock control, business intelligence, finance, CRM, and so on. Each section of the offering can be offered verbatim, or crafted to fit into any specialized niche, use-case or industry.

Instead of the (expensive) blunderbuss of the big-name ERPs, your customers can choose the precision instrument that your application represents. However, because of GenetiQ ERP’s modular, open and API-friendly structure, your software’s capabilities can easily expand into new areas as your customers demand. Because of its unique licensing model, you retain rights over any or all code whether it’s been re-branded, transformed, expanded on, or otherwise.

Next steps

Why reinvent the wheel? Suppose your software is aging, your customers are requesting specific features like API access to your software, or the ability to track logistics. In those cases, you can now provide your customers with a new solution designed for the next stage of their digital journey quickly and at a fraction of the cost involved in traditional development.

To learn more about this interesting (and possibly unique) offering that could change the way your company offers its software solutions, read more here. Or, better still, discuss your specific requirements (and even critical-come-existential issues) with one of the GenetiQ ERP software team.