3 Phrases That Show Your Fleet Management Process Might Be Broken

“If it aint broke, don’t fix it”. A sensible sentiment, but only if you can tell when something is broken.

Unfortunately, it can be difficult to know there is a problem until it’s too late.

This is especially true of processes in growing businesses.

In the beginning your focus is on business growth, not bureaucracy, so you get the paperwork done as quickly and cheaply as possible.

But as demand grows, process inefficiency can creep up unnoticed and start to have a real impact.

In the world of fleet management any mistakes can be costly, with heavy fines and driver safety very real concerns. Not only that, but more time spent dealing with data upkeep means less time growing the business further.

What are some tell-tale signs you need some help? If you find yourself using these three phrases on a regular basis, it is time to upgrade to a dedicated fleet management system.

“There are not enough hours in the day”

It can start with one or two evenings doing data entry and progress to losing whole weekends just to get the bare minimum done. Rushing to fit all that work in can lead to mistakes and cut corners just through lack of time.

You could simply hire more people, but this is not cheap and as the business grows further the same issue will arise.

You want to work smarter not harder. Investing in a fleet management system is a cost-effective way to give yourself more hours in the day, as many data entry and calculation tasks are automated.

“Where did I put that?”

If you’re trying to keep track of lots of different fleet metrics without using a dedicated system, the chances are this information is stored in a huge number of different places.

Even worse, if people have made different versions of documents, how can you tell which numbers are most accurate?

How much more could you get done if all your key metrics were in one place and fully up to date?

A fleet management system houses all your key data in one simple to use system, so you can have a birds-eye view of the information that matters without having to track down that old filing cabinet in the cupboard.

“Did you send me those numbers yet?”

Let’s face it, if you are relying on other people to supply you with data to update records, you are going to be wasting a lot of time chasing people.

A fleet management system can save everyone time by automating the capture and storage of your data in real time. This means you can see any issues as and when they arise, rather than waiting to be told there is a problem.

Though it sounds complex, the key to a good fleet management system is simplicity.

Chevin Fleet Solutions have spent 30 years perfecting their FleetWave software, to allow small businesses to see real benefits quickly.

FleetWave comes ready to go with all the fundamental tools needed for fleet management, including:

Vehicle and equipment allocations (operator and vehicle),

Asset registry (all company vehicles and associated information),

Maintenance tracking (job cards, defect reporting, service schedules, warranty claims),

Fuel logs (transactions, fuel economy analysis, emissions data),

Accident history tracking (incident, claims, repairs),

Cost reports (ownership costs, costs per mile, and more),

Customizable dashboards (overviews, event alerts, tweaks to layouts).

Its intuitive design means it can be used by anyone in the business, anywhere there’s an internet connection.

The software doesn’t need expensive set-up and configuration processes that some systems require – operating simply on a subscription basis.

FleetWave can also grow with your business and can be expanded with new tools and reports to support your specific needs.

Want to see if FleetWave could help you? Click here to request a free online demo now.