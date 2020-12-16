AWS to train 29M people in cloud computing by 2025

In 2020, AWS Training and Certification has launched 50 new digital courses in addition to the hundreds of free courses already available and will continue adding more content and new ways to learn

The free training for 29 million people could support those looking to prepare for entry-level support positions or in helping existing engineers broaden their expertise in areas like machine learning or cybersecurity, the company says

The demand for cloud computing skills is rising fast. It’s predicted that the global cloud computing market will grow from US$371.4 billion in 2020 to US$832.1 billion by 2025 – as organizations demand more cloud services, they need specialists who can work their way around the technology.

READ NEXT When can you start using quantum computing in the cloud?

That’s especially true for this year, in particular, with a shift to remote work accelerating digital transformation, and leading a wider breadth of organizations to explore cloud’s potential.

Public cloud giants stand to grow yet larger as a result of this interest, but it’s in their interest too that industries have an in-flow of cloud specialists who can successfully implement and scale their cloud services, and continue investing in them.

That appears to be the motivation behind Amazon Web Services (AWS)’ lofty aims to train 29 million people with technical cloud skills by 2025 – and all for free.

The commitment follows Amazon’s cloud arm committing US$700 million last year to reskill 100,000 of its own workers in the US.

Amazon’s vice president of the worldwide public sector, Teresa Carlson, said that the company will provide training opportunities through existing AWS-designed programs, as well as developing new courses to meet a wide variety of schedules and learning goals.

YOU MIGHT LIKE CLOUD 3 cloud computing trends to watch in 2021

“We are investing hundreds of millions of dollars to provide free cloud computing skills training to people from all walks of life and all levels of knowledge, in more than 200 countries and territories,” Carlson said in a statement. The training ranges from self-paced online courses – designed to help individuals update their technical skills – to intensive upskilling programs that can lead to new jobs in the technology industry.

“We are building out our library of more than 500 free courses, interactive labs, and virtual day-long training sessions. Individuals looking to learn about cloud technology at their own pace have two robust resources in AWS Training and Certification and AWS Educate,” Carlson informed.

In 2020 alone, AWS Training and Certification has launched 50 new digital courses in addition to the hundreds of free courses already available and will continue adding more content and new ways to learn.