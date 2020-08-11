Rockin’ the data center and hybrid cloud with Cisco and Cohesity

Over the last few months technology has made isolation bearable by providing a lifeline for millions. Technology has kept society, businesses, and governments running despite challenging circumstances.

Applauding the technology of the modern data center and hybrid cloud, and spotlighting the technology professionals as the new “rock stars,” Cisco and Cohesity invite you to a unique online experience, showcasing the hyperconverged technology of the data center, its users, and the professionals who are making a difference.

Presenting the first event of its type: With live music from the Moonshine Rebels, product demonstrations (in five languages), customer stories, and one-on-one conversations with product experts, the Rock Star Cisco-Cohesity online event will reflect the new ways technology is keeping the world’s data moving.

This ground-breaking format for the event combines multilingual information blasts, collaborative spaces where Cisco and Cohesity partners will be available to interact, and even an online store where you can get “tour merchandise.” The entire event is held online, with attendees from all over the world ready to learn, enjoy the different experiences, and soak up the live music vibes.

The hyperconverged data center combined with hybrid cloud is the way that the technology of today and tomorrow will secure and manage data and apps, reduce TCO, simplify operations, and mitigate risk. From AI to ZFS, attendees will get the answers, the methods, and the experiences first-hand from partners and real-life use-cases that simplify backup and data management, unlock the value of backup data, and keep it out of the hands of criminals. Join Cisco and Cohesity and be part of it all!

