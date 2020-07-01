If we can draw any positives from the turmoil and enforced change that the last few months have thrown at us, it’s most certainly the fact that technology has given us the ability to change quickly.

When the coronavirus first took hold, and the world’s population went into lockdown, there was a period of sudden upheaval that meant some companies with a CX function were slow to adapt to new work situations.

Some companies underwent a short transition, where they had to deploy some form of tech that would allow them to carry on with their various lines of business. In a few days, most CX-dependent companies were operating on some level that approached normality.

What the experience showed us is that there needs to be agility in business practices and technologies that facilitate change do not affect the overall quality of customer experience. We can define agility as the ability of organizations to adapt and move forward. How can we adapt, whilst driving standards upwards and retaining customer loyalty?

Retaining end-user trust and support is critical when things change. It’s a lesson that has been difficult to learn, but with the right tools, the experience can improve our readiness to be agile.

The future holds…what?

What any organization with an important CX function needs is an agile CX framework that can cope when things change; during the course of normal business, and also when extraordinary events take hold.

The NICE Agile CX is a framework for companies that can enable easy adaptation. It’s 100% cloud-based, and it’s as flexible and scalable as your organization needs. The framework provides the basis for business continuity in the event of further seismic shifts outside your direct control. Day-to-day, it adapts to changes in business demands and then it goes even further, setting new standards in omnichannel communications and self-help provisions for end-users.

Furthermore, it offers a host of employee engagement and oversight facilities, plus creates powerful insights into the way every aspect of CX operates. Let’s take a deeper dive.

The three pillars of Agile CX

Of course, the mainstay of any CX business is its customers, so the Agile Service pillar gets first mention. The NICE platform delivers here with a cloud-native CX platform. Its flexibility and extensibility mean agents can go anywhere and continue to operate at their best.

As your needs change, the software’s agility shines through, offering end-users self-help facilities, and access to ‘bot and human agents down multiple channels.

Its cloud basis means scalability, agility and reliable, always-on tools and facilities. Agile Service adapts, scales and contracts when and where necessary in real-time, across every channel, as and when a CX-focused business needs.

The second pillar is comprised of the Agile Workforce. At the heart of any customer experience centered business is the people behind it — the agents handling the calls and attending to the text and interactive chats across multiple channels.

As agents work remotely, in offices, or out on the road, the Agile CX framework from NICE empowers your employees wherever they might need to be.

Using the NICE platform, you can motivate and reward agents, engage with them in their daily duties (in person or remotely), support and guide them using robots where necessary, and coach employees.

The final pillar of the NICE Agile CX framework is the Agile Insights. The lifeblood of any agile CX organization is data, and it’s here that the NICE Agile CX solutions provide the means to sift, sort and monitor all information for deeper insights and make better decisions.

The NICE Agile CX can even be supplemented by AI modelling, on hand to answer management’s broader queries, like using sentiment analysis and looking at trends in agent performance.

With NICE’s Agile Insights, companies gain better contextual information about every customer interaction, and so can make sure that every time there’s a challenge, the organization provides the service customers expect. The AI engine can be leveraged here, too — to predict trends better and to identify possible pain-points before they emerge. With Agile Insights, you are kept one step ahead, even when fate throws your business a curveball!

Conclusion

The need for agility in customer experience-focused businesses is undeniable, with the events of 2020 showing the speed and rapidity of change. Ensuring business continuity is just the beginning. Your organization needs the ability to scale and adjust, whatever the future holds, and with the NICE Agile CX framework, that’s what you can achieve.

